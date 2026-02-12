From Galentines to study lock-ins: The ultimate February playlists no matter the occasion

We’ve got you covered with all the music you’ll be needing this month

How is February looking for you? Are you already fretting about mid-term assignments, or are you planning your Valentine’s Day outfit already? Is it all about Galentine’s, or are you needing some winter soft rock tunes and your Spotify DJ is getting the vibe wrong?

There’s more to February than just Valentine’s; it’s the glimpses of spring and when assignments start to get pretty serious. So, however your month is looking, we’ve got you covered with a variety of artists, music genres, and albums to get you through.

February favourites playlist

Our selected top three must-listen to songs for February are:

‘Just For Now’- Imogen Heap. A February staple song blending bittersweet tones and soft dreampop

‘Rilkean Heart’- Cocteau Twins. A cornerstone of Dream Pop and Ethereal Wave

‘Carnival’- The Cardigans. A chirpy song for walking up to campus

A February-coded album is The Smashing Pumpkins’ Siamese Dream. Released in 1993, the emotionally charged album is a blend of alternative rock and grunge, with the track ‘Luna’ being one of the softer, more romantic songs on the album. This is perfect for strolls to campus, slow mornings, and cosy nights in.

A featured February artist is Hope Sandoval & The Warm Inventions. The Mazzy Star vocalist and alternative project offers soft vocals, acoustic minimalism, and a blend of dream pop and neo-psychedelia. The band is perfect for the liminal month, with a gentle atmosphere perfectly suited for the cold weather.

Mid-Term motivation study playlist

Our selected top three must listen to songs for our study playlist are:

Street Market/Love Scene- Michael Small, from the 1971 neo-thriller film score Klute.

D˃E˃A˃T˃H˃M˃E˃T˃A˃L- Panchiko.

Still Beating- Mac DeMarco.

A perfect study album is the classic Minecraft-Volume Alpha from C418. We’ve all put this on when our studies have hit a low, and we desperately need to lock in! It might make you fall asleep, but its instrumental melodies are great for focusing on those midterms.

A featured study artist is Piero Piccioni. From Lady Love to Easy Lovers, Piero’s film scores are renowned for being great instrumental study songs with a romantic twist. His jazz foundations and Italian film score sophistication are staples for every student’s study playlist.

Waiting for spring playlist

Our selected top three must listen to songs for our spring playlist are:

Parfum d’étoiles- Ichiko Aoba. The PERFECT spring song

Cherry Blossom Girl- Air

She’s Not There- The Zombies

A perfect spring album is The Marías EP Superclean, Vol. I. Their mood-driven listening and dreamy production is a blend of everyday and study music, radiating warmth as the seasons change.

A featured spring artist is The Beatles. You can’t go wrong with them! Their bright melodic energy perfectly encapsulates spring, and their timeless feel-good vibe is a great way to start the season.

Galentine’s playlist

Dancing Queen- ABBA

Girl’s Just Want to Have Fun- Cyndi Lauper

There She Goes- The La’s

A perfect Galentine’s album is Planet Her by Doja Cat. Full of empowering confidence, Planet Her is an essential for Galentines with its playful and female-forward vibes.

A featured Galentine’s artist is Beyoncé. She’s perfect for Galentine’s pres.

Love songs for February

Love- The Something Specials, Taylor Olin

I’d Have You Anytime- George Harrison

It had To Be You- Frank Sinatra

A perfect romantic album is Beatopia by beabadoobee. With its title track, The Perfect Pair, Beatopia is pillared by its love songs and romantic, whimsical aesthetic. Full of dreamy indie pop and nostalgia, the album is light and inviting to enjoy this romantic season.

A featured romantic artist is Marvin Gaye. His soulful intimacy and emotional storytelling mark his artistry. Romance is distilled into his music, such as Why Did I Choose You’ and Distant Lover, which are perfect starting points into his discography.

Valentine’s Day is cancelled this year playlist

I’m Not In Love- 10cc. We’ve all been there.

True Love Waits- Radiohead

Bags- Clairo

A perfect heartbreak album is Souvlaki by Slowdive. Moody and dark at times, Slowdive is a mellow and ambient album, perfect if your Valentine’s Day is turning sour.

A featured heartbreak artist is Elliott Smith. His delicate guitar work and introspective lyrics that capture heartbreak and longing might be for you.

We hope you are inspired to add some of these to your playlist, and may the rest of your February bring you a lot of happiness!

