University tutors pay tribute to ‘warm’ Leeds student who died in Woodhouse Lane car crash

4 hours ago

Tributes have been paid to a “warm” and “welcoming” student after he died following a serious crash in Leeds near the university.

Owen Ford, 18, died earlier this week following the incident on Woodhouse Lane, on March 5th.

He was taken to the to hospital in critical condition suffering life-threatening injuries after he had been hit by a silver Toyota Prius private hire car.

Police confirmed the student sadly died earlier this week.

Owen was studying aeronautical and aerospace engineering at the University of Leeds.

Dr Ali Alazmani, deputy head of the University of Leeds’ School of Mechanical Engineering, said “his presence and warm personality will be sorely missed by both staff and students.”

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Owen. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those affected at this very difficult time,” he added.

Owen’s personal tutor, Dr David Peacock, described him as “someone who was welcoming and good-natured, confident but respectful, and who had a sincere appreciation for those around him.

“His presence and warm personality will be sorely missed by both staff and students.