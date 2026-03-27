University tutors pay tribute to ‘warm’ Leeds student who died in Woodhouse Lane car crash
Owen was studying aeronautical and aerospace engineering
Tributes have been paid to a “warm” and “welcoming” student after he died following a serious crash in Leeds near the university.
Owen Ford, 18, died earlier this week following the incident on Woodhouse Lane, on March 5th.
He was taken to the to hospital in critical condition suffering life-threatening injuries after he had been hit by a silver Toyota Prius private hire car.
Police confirmed the student sadly died earlier this week.
Owen was studying aeronautical and aerospace engineering at the University of Leeds.
Dr Ali Alazmani, deputy head of the University of Leeds’ School of Mechanical Engineering, said “his presence and warm personality will be sorely missed by both staff and students.”
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Owen. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those affected at this very difficult time,” he added.
Owen’s personal tutor, Dr David Peacock, described him as “someone who was welcoming and good-natured, confident but respectful, and who had a sincere appreciation for those around him.
“His presence and warm personality will be sorely missed by both staff and students.
“We can’t imagine how Owen’s close friends and family must be feeling at the moment, but we hope in time they might take some solace from the fact that we remember him fondly and it was a real pleasure to get to know him.”
The driver of the car, a 55-year-old man from Leeds, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving. He was bailed pending further enquiries.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said earlier this week: “Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact the MCET via 101 quoting log 21 of 5 March or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.”
If you have been affected by the contents of this article, University of Leeds students can find counselling and wellbeing support here. Leeds Beckett students can find support here. Information about local support for Leeds residents can be found here.
You can also contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.
Featured image via West Yorkshire Police