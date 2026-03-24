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Police release name of 18-year-old who died in car collision near Leeds University

West Yorkshire Police are looking to speak to anybody who may have witnessed the incident

Lucy Eason | News
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West Yorkshire Police have named Owen Ford as the teenager who died after being hit by a car near Leeds University campus.

The incident occurred on Thursday 5th March. Shortly after 12am, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle on Woodhouse Lane, a stretch of road close to the University of Leeds and Leeds Beckett University’s City Campus.

It was initially reported that an 18-year-old man had been critically injured in the collision, although his identity was not released at the time.

The driver of the car, a 55-year-old man from the Leeds area, was arrested on suspicion of causing injury by careless driving. He was reportedly driving a private hire vehicle when the collision occurred. According to West Yorkshire Police, he has since been released on bail, pending “further enquiries.”

Via West Yorkshire Police

Owen remained in hospital following the incident, where he died on Saturday 21st March as a result of his injuries.

The police force’s Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) are now looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, particularly if they have relevant footage from sources such as CCTV, a dashcam or a mobile phone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MCET via 101 quoting log 21 of 5 March or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

If you have been affected by the contents of this article, University of Leeds students can find counselling and wellbeing support here. Leeds Beckett students can find support here. Information about local support for Leeds residents can be found here.

You can also contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via West Yorkshire Police

Lucy Eason | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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