The Tab
Protein

Dear gym bros: These protein inventions feel like a failed social experiment, plz stop

In what universe do we need a high protein hookah bar??

Kieran Galpin | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Existing in 2026 is to be constantly hounded by random protein inventions that range from odd and random to we are doomed as a species.

Though practically everyone would agree that a high-protein diet comes with huge benefits, normal people understand that *most* people can hit their protein targets through food alone.

Then came the protein powders, whether for gainz or as a meal-replacement diet. From cookie crumble to chocolate orange, banana bread to Snickers, there are more than enough options on the market to find your individual taste. So tell me why we’ve been shoving protein into literally EVERYTHING ever since.

Saudi Arabia has a high-protein hookah bar now

@doctordiscover

Dubai just opened a protein shisha bar where you inhale whey after your workout. Let me save you the membership fee. Your lungs evolved for gas exchange, not nutrient absorption. Drugs work nasally because they’re tiny, lipid-soluble molecules engineered to cross membranes. Whey protein is 20,000 daltons — it physically cannot diffuse across your airway epithelium. There’s no amino acid transport system in your lungs. That’s your gut’s entire job. At best you’re inhaling expensive particles that irritate your airways. At worst, hypersensitivity reaction. The marketing is genius. The science is zero stars. Eat your protein. That’s the hack.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ #doctor #health #medical #science #stemtok

♬ original sound – Whitney Leavitt

At the onset of April, GymNation in Saudi Arabia launched the very first high-protein shisha.

It announced: “The world’s first protein shisha bar, powered by gym supplements. Featuring performance-inspired, ‘inhalable’ blends like Creatine Clouds, Berry Macro Mist and Muscle Mint Reloaded. Same social experience. Different kind of flavour profile. Designed to support muscle recovery and growth, with up to 25g of aroma-activated protein.

“Because recovery and community are part of the grind too. Performance-inspired blends. Zero excuses.”

Don’t get me wrong, I understand the pull of shisha – arguably the first vape invented – but the concept of you needing a protein version is difficult to grasp. Eat some chicken, how hard is that?

I’m sorry, who is buying a high-protein vape?

Speaking of vapes, there are now protein versions. Numerous brands make them, and they’re almost always called something like “Muscle Mist”. While some have been April Fool’s pranks, there are real options like collagen-boosting vapes out there for the gym bro simply has to puff and pump at the same time.

Are you seriously putting protein seasoning on your chicken?

Though our mums have long stuck with the mundane options like garlic powder (and a teaspoon of paprika to really dial it up), there’s a whole world of herbs and spices out there – some even contain increased protein.

There are various options for high-protein seasonings and rubs, but again, why? In one brand, there’s 22g of protein per 100g, but in chicken, there’s 27g per 100g. You’d have to dump tons for it to make a difference, and let’s be honest, no one is using 250g of a single seasoning whilst they’re cooking.

Protein water…. yes, you read that correctly

Water is obviously hugely beneficial for our health, and I get wanting to hit your protein targets, but surely we can do that without resorting to protein-fortified H2O?

Such drinks would surely be helpful for people in unique situations, but for the vast majority of people, simply eating high-protein meals is more than enough. Factor in protein powders and bars, and there’s really no reason to look like an idiot sipping on pineapple and coconut protein water.

Protein beer

There are numerous high-protein beer brands on the market right now, some alcohol-free and some not. But here’s the thing: If you have access to protein beer, you definitely have access to this little thing called a supermarket, and it’s a well-kept secret that those places have TONS of protein to choose from. Eggs to chicken, edamame to chickpeas, go crazy girl, you deserve it.

Just know, we’re all judging you for drinking your protein beer at a party.

Honourable mention: Cricket protein powder

You read that correctly, health nuts in America are bonkers for protein powder made from literal crickets. Not only do such powders include essential amino acids, but they also have twice as much protein as beef.

Now, while the concept is undoubtedly a little odd, cricket protein powder was not included in the roundup for one simple reason: It’s genius. In a world plagued by food insecurity and dwindling access to resources, unique and often overlooked nutrition sources are becoming more and more important.

Who knows, maybe Starbucks will hop on this bandwagon, too: Introducing the crushed cricket frappuccino.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: GymNation/Instagram and TikTok

More on: Food Trends Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Supply chain expert breaks down exactly how 400k KitKats completely ‘vanished’ in Europe

Here are the toys inside the new KPop Demon Hunters McDonald’s meals, revealed

McDonald’s CEO dragged burger video

McDonald’s CEO is getting brutally dragged after a video of him trying his own burger went viral

Latest
Celeste

Celeste’s family share heartbreaking message as D4vd faces possible death penalty for her murder

Kieran Galpin

‘Celeste was a beautiful, strong girl who loved to sing and dance’

Edinburgh University announces marking and assessment boycott

Kitty Messer

An email has been sent out to students announcing a marking boycott amid ongoing disputes over budget cuts

olivia rodrigo drop dead

I loved Olivia Rodrigo, but i’m sour about the greedy release of ‘drop dead’ and its variants

Claudia Cox

Her official fan club is sharing tactics to boost her in the charts

Labrinth finally reveals why he quit Euphoria, and it’s way messier than you expected

Hebe Hancock

‘You can now treat everyone like s**t’

Christine and Vic after Love Is Blind

‘We build joy together’: Christine and Vic give cute update, one year after Love Is Blind wedding

Hayley Soen

They want to have children soon!

Apply now: The Cambridge Tab is recruiting editors to join next year’s team

Esther Knowles

The deadline for applications is 11.59pm on Friday 1st May

Hailey Bieber just wore a purple heart tattoo and here’s why everyone’s freaking out

Ellissa Bain

It feels so nostalgic

Here’s the absolute WORST day you could have as a King’s College London student

Benjamin Wall

Because uni life is full of so many ups and downs

It’s officially dissertation season, so here’s how to motivate yourself to get it done

Kari Yip

In the world of procrastination, does motivation even work?

Two stars from The Boys just got married, but the reason some co-stars weren’t invited is savage

Kieran Galpin

They’d kept their relationship quiet for so long

Gia in MAFS Australia 2026 feedback week

We now know the *real* reason Gia skipped her MAFS feedback week date with Danny

Hayley Soen

On the show it looked as though she just didn’t want to go

Klaudia Glam’s mum posts heartbreaking plea as influencer’s condition remains ‘critical’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘She is my angel, my world, my everything’

Attention students: The Leeds Tab editorial applications are open, and we want you!

Kayley Lincoln

Get your applications in by 11.59pm on Friday 1st May

Brutal real reason Sydney Sweeney’s scene was cut from The Devil Wears Prada 2 last minute

Hebe Hancock

I’d be fuming

The sad real reason Jimmy Bullard quit I’m A Celeb South Africa and sabotaged Adam trial

Ellissa Bain

It majorly kicked off between them

Igor Komarov, mob boss son murdered

Horrific details emerge as ‘headless body’ of mob boss son is found following kidnapping

Hayley Soen

The story started with an Instagram post and a chilling ransom video demanding $10m

Anissa

Invincible season five is on the way, but reactions to an upcoming plot are already disturbing

Kieran Galpin

It’s got very dark very quickly

york roundabout crash

Watch: Moment drug driver’s car flips over roundabout in 140mph chase through York

Francesca Eke

A 35-year-old man was sentenced to 16 months in prison

The perfect April playlist for a Birmingham University student

Angelique Ritter

The soundtrack to your spring just dropped

MAFS Australia’s Alissa blasts Bec and Gia after *those* vile texts and she’s angry

Ellissa Bain

She called Gia ‘calculated’ and ‘malicious’