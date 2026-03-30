Supply chain expert breaks down exactly how 400k KitKats completely ‘vanished’ in Europe

I need to know where they’ve gone

4 hours ago

Nestlé has issued a KitKat supply update after more than 12 tonnes of chocolate were stolen in a major supply heist, and yes, people are understandably confused.

A truck carrying 413,793 bars from a new KitKat range set off from central Italy to be distributed across Europe, but never made it to its final destination in Poland. The vehicle, and all that chocolate, are still missing, and Nestlé hasn’t revealed exactly where the truck disappeared.

In a separate statement, KitKat said the missing bars can be traced via a unique batch code, meaning anyone scanning them would be told how to contact the company.

Releasing a further update, a Nestlé spokesperson said: “We can confirm that 12T of KitKat products were stolen while in transit between our factory in Central Italy and their destination in Poland.

“We are working closely with local authorities and supply chain partners to investigate.

“The good news: there are no concerns for customer safety, and supply is not affected.”

Regarding recent press coverage pic.twitter.com/Huh4EnFV2J — KITKAT (@KITKAT) March 29, 2026

Naturally, this has raised a lot of questions. Who steals 12 tonnes of KitKats? What are they even planning to do with them? And how is supply ‘not affected’ when more than 400,000 bars have vanished?

According to supply chain expert Colin Hancock, the situation is actually far less unusual than it sounds.

He explained that theft within European supply chains happens more often than people realise, particularly during transit. “Cargo theft is a known and persistent issue across European logistics networks, and Italy is often flagged as one of the higher-risk areas,” Colin said. “It’s not uncommon for lorries to be intercepted while stationary, whether that’s at service stations, depots or unsecured stops along their route.”

Whoever stole all those KitKat’s https://t.co/fell5TnJkU pic.twitter.com/TVSgGjjQz7 — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) March 29, 2026

Colin also suggested the thieves may not have even known they were targeting KitKats in the first place. “In many cases, transport lorries are deliberately unbranded, so from the outside you wouldn’t know what’s inside,” he explained. “That means thieves are often acting opportunistically, targeting a vehicle rather than a specific product. It’s entirely possible whoever took this shipment only discovered it was chocolate after the fact.”

He added that the way lorries are constructed can make them surprisingly easy to access. “These trailers aren’t always rigid containers, they’re often covered and secured in a way that can be opened relatively quickly,” Colin said. “That’s also why you sometimes see lorries driving with their sides open or lifted at depots, to visibly show they’re empty and avoid being targeted.”

So while the idea of nearly half a million KitKats disappearing sounds wild, Colin says in the context of global production, it’s not actually that significant.

“When you look at Nestlé’s overall output, a single lorry load is a very small fraction of their total volume,” he said. “Losses like this are factored into supply chain risk planning, which is why the company can confidently say supply won’t be impacted.”

To put it into perspective, around three to four million KitKat bars are produced every day at Nestlé’s York factory in the UK alone, contributing to over a billion bars consumed annually in the country. Against that scale, 400,000 missing bars barely makes a dent.

Still, Nestlé has confirmed it is investigating the incident, working with authorities to track down the missing shipment.

So if you somehow come across a suspiciously large quantity of KitKats… you might want to check the batch code.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock