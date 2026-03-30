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Here’s what happens next in wild KitKat saga after 12 tonnes of chocolate bars are stolen

This is bigger than the Louvre heist

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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Forget the Louvre robbery, a whopping 12 tonnes of KitKats have just been stolen in the biggest heist of the century, and everyone is wondering what happens next.

Yep, a staggering 413, 793 KitKat bars have been nicked, and nobody knows where they are. It’s the wildest viral story ever, because what the hell is someone going to do with 12 tonnes of chocolate bars?!

Nestle confirmed what’s going on in a statement on social media, writing: “We can confirm that 12T of KitKat products were stolen while in transit between our factory in Central Italy and their destination in Poland.

So, what on earth happens now? Here’s everything you need to know about the crazy saga.

The missing KitKats will be found through unique batch codes

Nestle thinks the stolen KitKats will start being sold through “unofficial sales channels” across Europe. Basically, on the chocolate black market. Then, the stolen bars will be traced pretty quickly through the unique batch codes on the packaging.

Anyone who scans one of these barcodes will automatically be given information on how to alert KitKat. “If a match is found, the scanner will be given clear instructions on how to alert KitKat who will then share the evidence appropriately,” a spokesperson for Nestle said.

So, the bars will definitely be located. And the good thing is, the missing chocolate bars are part of a special Formula 1 collaboration, so they’re pretty easily identifiable. Did they actually think this one through at all?! As for whether the actual thieves who robbed the bars will be found and punished? That’s another story.

Stock being stolen is actually a pretty common issue

12 tonnes of KitKats being robbed sounds pretty extreme, but over 13 million bars are sold every single day across the world, so losing 400,000 bars isn’t really a big deal in the grand scheme of things. It’s only one lorry’s worth! Big corporations like Nestle losing stock is actually a much more common issue than you think, and it’s getting worse.

“Whilst we appreciate the criminals’ exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes,” KitKat said. “With more sophisticated schemes being deployed on a regular basis, we have chosen to go public with our own experience in the hope that it raises awareness of an increasingly common criminal trend.”

And there won’t be a KitKat shortage… phew

When news first broke that the KitKats had been stolen, there were rumours of a possible KitKat shortage right before Easter, but there’s no need to worry. Nestle confirmed that supply “is not affected” and added: “We are working closely with local authorities and supply chain partners to investigate.”

So basically, this really isn’t as big a deal as it’s being made out to be. But the real question remains a mystery: How the hell do you steal 12 tonnes of KitKats without anyone noticing?!

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Featured image credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

More on: Food Trends Viral
Ellissa Bain | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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