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Here’s what ‘catching print’ actually means on TikTok, as *spicy* theory goes viral

You’ll never look at a man’s trousers the same again

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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When you’ve been scrolling through TikTok this week, your FYP has probably been full of people talking about “catching print”. The new phrase had popped up this month and if you have no idea what it means, you’re in for a wild ride. Here’s a full explainer.

@wictoriavells

how to catch print video was life changing #print #trending #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp

♬ original sound – 🐆

Right, here’s what ‘catching print’ means on TikTok

Catching print is a method of spotting how big a man’s penis is by looking at the outline in his trousers. A very necessary skill according to people on TikTok! The phrase was created by dating coach Anwar White, who has more than a million followers on the app and made a video last week titled: “How to catch print.”

“Girl, I heard you were catching print and I couldn’t be prouder. At the end of the day, I don’t want you to be stuck with a USB key or a big ass vitamin bottle. Shout out to Dominicans. Unless you can handle it girl. No shade,” he hilariously said. “But the girls said they wanted my review and I’m here to give that to you.”

@datingcoachanwar

How To Catch Print (Male Celebrity Pop Quiz) #catchprint #catchingprint #howtocatchprint #catchingprinttutorial

♬ original sound – Anwar White

He then shared a *very* detailed “guide” on exactly how to catch print, which is basically a graph that shows how three different types of male genitals look through a pair of trousers, and an estimated size (in inches) for each.

First, there’s Type A, which is when the “bulge peaks at the middle or above the inseam,” he said. Type B is when the “bulge peaks at the middle or lower inseam,” and last but definitely not least comes Type C, which is “flat (wrapped) or banana shaped” and a “half circle top to bottom”.

According to the dating coach, Type A means the guy is “four to six inches,” while Type B signifies “six to eight inches” and Type C is “eight inches or more”. So, you can decide what kind of trouser bulge you want to be looking out for, although I don’t think there’s actually any science behind this.

Credit: @datingcoachanwar/TikTok

After explaining how to catch print, he finished the video with a “male celebrity pop quiz” where he showed different famous people’s bulges and used the theory to estimate how big their penises are. So, now you know what catching print means. It might come in handy one day!

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Featured image credit: @datingcoachanwar and @wictoriavells/TikTok

More on: Social Media TikTok Trends Viral
Ellissa Bain | Trends
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