People are obsessed with AI Fruit Love Island, but what is it and how do you watch?!

5 hours ago

The internet is totally obsessed with a new video series where someone has created their own version of Love Island with AI fruit people. Yep, it’s as weird as it sounds. If you’ve seen people talking about it all over social media and are rightfully really confused, here’s what’s going on, and where to watch. Warning: You’re about to get hooked.

Right, what on earth is AI Fruit Love Island?!

Basically, a random person on TikTok has used AI to make a whole TV show just like the popular dating reality show Love Island, but instead of real people, it’s cartoon fruit people. They started the series on 14th March and have now gained over 3.2 million followers, and one of the videos has had over 34 million views.

“Welcome to fruit Love Island, where eight single fruits are about to flirt, fight and trust. Things get messy fast,” the first video says. It’s not associated with the real Love Island in any way, it’s just a spoof version using the same concept.

The four OG women are pineapple, strawberry, cherry and kiwi, while the men are banana, grape, orange and apple, but they all have actual names like Bananito, Strawberrita and Orangelo. Each video is a few minutes long and the fruit people chat to each other, flirt and then choose who they want to couple up with in a “coupling ceremony”.

19 parts have been posted, and people are becoming weirdly obsessed with the storyline. So far, there have been three recouplings, a trip to the hideaway and some new bombshells, including a blueberry called Bluebella and coconut called Coconick. In the latest drama, one of the guys called Orangelo kissed Grapenzo, and he wasn’t happy about it! Yep, it’s riveting stuff.

Here’s where to watch AI Fruit Love Island

I hate to admit it, but the AI slop is actually *quite* entertaining. Once you get hooked, you’ll no doubt be tuning back in to see who’s been dumped.

To watch AI Fruit Love Island, all you have to do is go to the TikTok account @ai.cinema021. The episodes don’t get uploaded on specific days or at certain times, but there seems to be a new video every day right now.

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Featured image credit: @ai.cinema021/TikTok