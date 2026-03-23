Gypsy-Rose’s nonchalant TikTok confession about her mum’s murder leaves people shocked

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Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is facing criticism after referencing the killing of her mother in a viral TikTok trend that’s usually meant to keep things light.

In a video posted by influencer Natalie Reynolds on Saturday, the 34-year-old joined in on the “We listen and we don’t judge” trend, a format where people casually share secrets or uncomfortable truths without being criticised.

Gypsy took part by alluding to the 2015 murder of her mum, Dee Dee Blanchard.

“We listen and we don’t judge: I went to prison for eight and a half years because I …” she began, before pausing, making a choking sound and finishing with, “… my own mom.”

Reynolds reacts with visible surprise, but Gypsy quickly reminds her: “Hey, we listen and we don’t judge,” before the pair move on to other confessions.

The clip has since prompted a wave of backlash online, with many questioning the tone of the moment. “Nothing funny about this at all,” one person wrote in the comments. Another added: “That wasn’t cute nor funny,” while others simply asked why the video had been posted in the first place.

Gypsy’s case has long drawn public attention. She was a victim of Munchausen by proxy and later served time for her role in the killing of her mother, which she carried out with then-boyfriend Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gypsy-Rose Blanchard (@gypsyrose.insta)

In 2016, she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Godejohn was later convicted of first-degree murder and, in 2019, received a life sentence without parole, plus an additional 25 years.

Since her release in December 2023, Gypsy has been open about her past in interviews and on social media, often speaking about accountability and moving forward.

After completing her parole in June 2025, she shared in a now-deleted video: “I’ve taken accountability and now, I take back my life. When I accepted my sentence, I accepted the weight of my choices. I served my time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gypsy-Rose Blanchard (@gypsyrose.insta)

She continued: “The next chapter of my life will be one of healing. Of growth. Of reclaiming my life… This is freedom. And I’m moving forward with clarity, peace, and self-forgiveness.”

Gypsy added that she believes “justice was served”, both for her mother and herself, describing the case as closed as she looks ahead to the future.

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Featured image credit: Instagram/TikTok