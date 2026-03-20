‘I’m not Jeffrey Epstein, I’m Palm Beach Pete’: Man goes viral for his uncanny resemblance

3 hours ago

A Florida man has spoken out after going viral for an unexpected and rather eerie reason: People on the internet thought they’d spotted Jeffrey Epstein alive and well, cruising down a highway.

The clip, first posted last week and later reposted by the OnlyInFlorida Instagram account, shows a grey-haired man in sunglasses and a white cap driving a convertible along Interstate 95 near Palm Beach. Within hours, the video racked up thousands of views and convinced people they were looking at the disgraced financier.

The man in the driver’s seat has now come forward to clear things up, and, no, it’s not a conspiracy. It’s just a case of mistaken identity.

Introducing himself as “Palm Beach Pete”, the viral driver said the whole situation began when another motorist started filming him and shouting Epstein’s name as he drove past. At the time, he didn’t think much of it. It was only later, when friends began sending him the clip, that he realised he had inadvertently become the centre of the theory.

“Jeffrey Epstein”:

Porque el hombre que recientemente se viralizó por su parecido con el turbio magnate salió a hablar. “Hijos de puta, no soy Jeffrey Epstein”. pic.twitter.com/dV0qVkGkz0 — Tendencias (@TTendenciaX) March 20, 2026

“I’m not Jeffrey Epstein, I’m palm beach Pete,” he said in a response video, addressing the rumours directly.

Pete explained that he has no connection whatsoever to Epstein or his associates and had simply been going about his day when the moment was captured. He described the scale of the attention as “phenomenal”, admitting he never expected to gain widespread recognition for doing nothing more than driving down a motorway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @not.epstein

For context, Jeffrey Epstein died in a New York prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. His death was officially ruled a suicide, though it continues to be the subject of widespread public speculation.

As for Palm Beach Pete, he’s very much alive, and, unfortunately for him, now very much recognisable too.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram