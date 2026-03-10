The Tab
You can watch Epstein’s private videos on ‘JeffTube’, but 140 clips are banned for a dark reason

The banned clips are in a specific area of the site

Kieran Galpin | Trends

The Department of Justice’s collection of Epstein files are incredibly difficult to navigate, which is why platforms like JeffTube have taken off.

As part of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the DOJ was forced to release over three million files pertaining to the life and crimes of the late Jeffrey Epstein. Among them were countless videos, photos, flight logs, and emails.

Created by software developers Riley Walz and Luke Igel in November 2025, the Jmail website turned the Epstein files into a Gmail-like clone that’s easier to use. Following its success, the web engineers expanded into JFlights, Jamazon, Jphotos, JDrive, Jacebook, JVR, Jemini, Jotify, JWiki, and JeffTube.

Like traditional YouTube, JeffTube has features like short-form content, a live comment section, likes, and views. All 1,080 videos are contained in four playlists: Person cam, cell cam, elevator cam, and lobby cam.

“We are huge fans of your work. Thank you for everything that you do,” one person responded.

Another said: “Wow, thank you to everyone who has worked on putting this together! It’s super helpful and much easier to use than the DOJ’s website.”

Some of Epstein’s videos aren’t on JeffTube

JeffTube

Credit: JeffTube

As mentioned, there are over 1,000 videos on JeffTube right now. Some, like the “I love Minions” video, seem random, but other videos seem to link more directly to the crimes he was accused of. Lots have been redacted, so expect lots of black squares.

Though JeffTube does host most of the videos in the Epstein files, there are 140 that the creators chose to omit.

“All of the videos released by the DOJ from the Epstein files. About 140 videos are unlisted, as they contain p*rnography and questionable content that we would prefer remain accessible through the federal government’s site,” the creators of JeffTube explained.

Though they refused to host the videos, they’ve linked directly to the relevant clips on the DOJ’s website. Though heavily redacted, most of the videos are p*rnographic in nature.

Featured image credit: JeffTube/ SDNY/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Kieran Galpin | Trends
