Oh god, Myron’s ex Angie has broken her silence on Louis Theroux’s doc for the first time

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In the new manosphere documentary on Netflix, Louis Theroux raked Myron Gaines across the coals for his treatment of his now ex-girlfriend, Angie.

In an incredibly awkward moment in Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere, Angie was thrust in front of the camera to talk about her relationship with Myron. It was a difficult watch, and she seemed visibly against the one-sided monogamous relationship she had found herself in. Angie and Myron eventually split after the documentary, but he had nothing but good things to say about her.

“She never cheated on me. So when it comes to this situation now, with us not being together, it’s not her, it’s on me. And I gotta take responsibility. She’s been patient, waiting for a family. And she’s like 27, so who the f*ck am I to tell her ‘nah, keep waiting,’ as I build this empire?” he said on a stream.

Now she’s spoken out for the first time amidst cheating accusations

Stitching her rather awkward interaction with Louis Theroux in the Netflix doc, Angie said she’s “finally coming out of my shell” on social media.

“First of all: I never wanted to be part of any documentary whatsoever,” she revealed. “I was never told or asked to be in a documentary until the moment.”

She said she was “stupid enough” not to read the contract before signing. After the fact, she “begged” the producers numerous times to remove her.

“Like I said before Oli, I’m trying my best to leave anything that has to do with Myron in the past, and I’m trying to be completely out of the public eye, I wish you could understand how the appearance in this documentary would affect me and my private life,” one of the emails read.

“I already get harassed enough please, I do not want to be part of this. I am in a completely different place in my life and I’m trying to distance myself from anything that has to do with them. Please I hope you could understand.”

Obviously, they didn’t listen, and Angie ended up in the Netflix documentary in arguably the most viral moment. She’s since done therapy and a “zillion” pep talks from friends and family about her relationships.

Offering a more recent update, Angie revealed that she is “blessed” to be in a new relationship. This time, she’s with a man she can actually see a future with, and vice versa.

“I’m sorry to disappoint you, but I never cheated on anybody,” she added.

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix