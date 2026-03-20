Justin Bieber and former mentor Usher’s complicated history, after recent ‘heated exchange’

6 hours ago

Rumours of a tense moment between Justin Bieber and his former mentor Usher have appeared this week, after insiders claimed the pair were involved in a “heated exchange” at Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Oscars afterparty.

The alleged run-in reportedly took place at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Sunday night, where sources told TMZ Usher approached Bieber with what was described as “energy and anger”. While the claims have been dramatic, those close to Bieber insist things never escalated beyond words and did not turn physical.

Still, the whispers have reignited interest in what has long been a complicated relationship between the two artists, one that dates back to Bieber’s earliest days in the industry.

Usher played a pivotal role in launching Bieber’s career, alongside manager Scooter Braun. After Bieber went viral on YouTube as a teenager, the pair helped secure him a record deal, famously beating out Justin Timberlake in a bidding war.

Bieber was just 13 when he entered the spotlight, even relocating to Atlanta with his mum for a period to work closely with Usher. At the time, Usher spoke openly about taking on a protective, almost older-brother role in the young singer’s life.

But fast forward to now, and sources suggest that relationship may have cooled significantly. Some insiders have gone as far as to claim Bieber has been intentionally distancing himself from figures tied to his early fame, with Usher potentially among them.

Others have pushed a different narrative, alleging Bieber has historically been dismissive towards his former mentor, adding another layer to the tension.

A shared past that won’t go away

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

Part of the renewed scrutiny around their relationship also stems from their shared history with Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was influential in both of their early careers.

In recent years, that connection has come under the spotlight amid serious allegations against Diddy. Bieber publicly denied long-running rumours about being a victim, with his team stating he was not involved.

Even so, old clips and associations have resurfaced online, fuelling speculation and dragging both Bieber and Usher back into uncomfortable conversations about their past.

Business ties and fallouts

The situation is further complicated by Bieber’s split from Scooter Braun, another key figure who once linked the two artists. Their professional relationship ended in 2024 after a high-profile fallout involving finances tied to Bieber’s cancelled Justice tour.

With Braun stepping away from management entirely and Bieber seemingly reshaping his inner circle, it’s possible old alliances have been quietly shifting for some time.

Where they stand now

Despite the headlines, neither Bieber nor Usher has publicly addressed the alleged Oscars afterparty incident. The last time they were seen together was in 2021, adding to the sense that their once-close bond has faded.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock