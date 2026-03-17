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Glambot guy Cole Walliser snuck back on Oscars red carpet after scandal, and it flopped

Yeah, let’s wrap it up

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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After his viral scandal back in January, Cole Walliser has snuck his way back onto the Oscars red carpet with the Glambot, but it’s kind of a flop this year.

Cole Walliser went viral a couple of months ago after emails between him and a prospective client from 2018 were posted on X. Yinka Animashaun shared a correspondence where she asked Cole for a quote to use the Glambot for her super extravagant multicultural wedding, and it looked like he assumed she wouldn’t be able to afford it. He also quoted a price that other Glambot directors have disputed as way too expensive.

Since the incident, Cole has shared an official apology on his Instagram and TikTok and admitted that the emails were real.

“I think the hardest part about all of this is being labelled racist,” he said. “I’m half Chinese and growing up, issues of identity, race and belonging deeply affected me, and I would never intend to inflict that onto anybody else.”

“But I do understand that reading these emails, people could be upset, and assume bias, especially given the frequency at which people of colour can experience being dismissed, and so I take responsibility for my words, regardless of what my intent was,” he added.

Although he was missing from the Grammys, it looks like Cole Walliser is back as the Glambot director for E! News, having shared a couple of videos from the Oscars. But instead of the usual massively viral moments, these Glambot videos went completely ignored. He got Oscar-nominated stars like Chase Infiniti and Odessa A’zion, but the main Glambot compilation video barely scraped 6k likes.

“Cole’s energy! Whoever decided to look past all the emotions & drama to keep doing his thing than you!! He’s become part of the celebrity institution,” one comment said.

But some people disagree.

“He’s a nasty person. Period,” said one reply

It looks like even after his viral scandal, Cole isn’t going anywhere.

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Featured image via Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity The Oscars Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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