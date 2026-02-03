The ‘reason’ Glambot Guy Cole Walliser wasn’t at the 2026 Grammys, after email drama

2 hours ago

Cole Walliser, the Glambot Guy, was nowhere to be seen at the 2026 Grammys after a week of negative headlines, following leaked emails between him and a potential customer.

The Glambot producer for E! first went viral a few weeks back for a seemingly awkward exchange with Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes. Many people thought the pop star was ignoring Col and called her out on social media. Cole was quick to defend her, saying she was just doing her job and that he’d never interacted with a celebrity he thought was being “rude”.

After the Golden Globes incident, Yinka Animashaun, who tried to book COle for her wedding back in 2018, shared emails between the two of them, where he questioned if she could afford his services. Cole has since confirmed these emails were real, and apologised for the way he came across in an Instagram Reel.

“The tone in these emails was dismissive and curt and that is not OK,” he said. “In 2019, I didn’t have a team around me. It was just myself. I edited every single video. I answered every single email and I was overwhelmed. But that is not an excuse. Everything lands on me.”

At the 2026 Grammys, lots of people noticed that although the Glambot itself was there, Cole was nowhere to be found. Variety claim they were able to get in contact with a production source for E!, who are allegedly rethinking their strategy after the email controversy.

A production source told Variety they are “committed to maintaining a respectful and professional environment and does not condone behaviour that is inconsistent with its standards”.

The whole drama brought a spotlight to the creator of the Glambot, director Joseph Kahn. The Glambot was also previously directed by , Nigel Barker, who revealed the wildly low price cost of renting the Glambot.

The Tab has contacted Cole Walliser for comment.

