The Tab

The ‘reason’ Glambot Guy Cole Walliser wasn’t at the 2026 Grammys, after email drama

It’s the first major award ceremony he’s missed in years

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Cole Walliser, the Glambot Guy, was nowhere to be seen at the 2026 Grammys after a week of negative headlines, following leaked emails between him and a potential customer.

The Glambot producer for E! first went viral a few weeks back for a seemingly awkward exchange with Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes. Many people thought the pop star was ignoring Col and called her out on social media. Cole was quick to defend her, saying she was just doing her job and that he’d never interacted with a celebrity he thought was being “rude”.

After the Golden Globes incident, Yinka Animashaun, who tried to book COle for her wedding back in 2018, shared emails between the two of them, where he questioned if she could afford his services. Cole has since confirmed these emails were real, and apologised for the way he came across in an Instagram Reel.

“The tone in these emails was dismissive and curt and that is not OK,” he said. “In 2019, I didn’t have a team around me. It was just myself. I edited every single video. I answered every single email and I was overwhelmed. But that is not an excuse. Everything lands on me.”

At the 2026 Grammys, lots of people noticed that although the Glambot itself was there, Cole was nowhere to be found. Variety claim they were able to get in contact with a production source for E!, who are allegedly rethinking their strategy after the email controversy.

A production source told Variety they are “committed to maintaining a respectful and professional environment and does not condone behaviour that is inconsistent with its standards”.

Most Read

Chappell Roan Grammys outfit works

Chappell Roan broke the Grammys 2026 with *that* risqué dress, so here’s how it actually worked

The real reason Daphne was written out of Bridgerton and won’t appear in season four

Curtis

Love Island’s Curtis has addressed whether he would be open to dating a man

The whole drama brought a spotlight to the creator of the Glambot, director Joseph Kahn. The Glambot was also previously directed by , Nigel Barker, who revealed the wildly low price cost of renting the Glambot.

The Tab has contacted Cole Walliser for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Christopher Polk/Shutterstock for SAG Awards

More on: Celebrity Golden Globes Grammys US
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Read Next

Heated Rivalry

Meet Ryan and Tyler, the lads who won the Heated Rivalry lookalike competition that got x-rated

Catherine O’Hara’s extremely rare disease explained, after she tragically passed away

Glambot guy Cole Walliser called out AGAIN after sharing grovelling apology for those emails

Latest

Purple Radio Music launches Valentine’s ‘Mix ‘N’ Match’ project

May Thomson

Find your Durham soulmate by completing this form! An interview with Emma Crute

The dress Heidi Klum wore to Grammys 2026

If you thought Chappell Roan’s was a lot, here’s how Heidi Klum’s even more nude dress worked

Hayley Soen

Behind the scenes videos show the intense creation

Swansea University study used AI to uncover the effect of prehistoric asteroid on sharks and rays

Lucy Moore

Could AI be used for further research about humans?

Guys, there’s a surprising group of celebs who aren’t allowed on The Celebrity Traitors

Hebe Hancock

Let them on!

Justin Bieber tattoo Hailey Selena similar

Justin Bieber debuts Hailey tattoo at Grammys and people can’t ignore the Selena similarities

Suchismita Ghosh

He is not making the situation any better

Cher

Producer adds crucial missing context to Cher’s Grammys ‘anarchy’, and it just gets funnier

Kieran Galpin

She announced Luther Vandross as the winner – he died in 2005

It’s so annoying, but here’s why Sophie won’t just tell Benedict who she is in Bridgerton

Ellissa Bain

I was screaming at the TV

Leeds University students took part in a performative male contest, and here’s how it went

Lucy Eason

There was no short supply of tampons, feminist literature and Urban Outfitters totes

bridgerton season four sophie benedict my cottage

This blunder in Bridgerton makes Benedict and Sophie’s trip to My Cottage seem even sillier

Claudia Cox

Did nobody proofread the script?!

Birmingham University student died by suicide the day after finding out he failed his exams

Freya Bird

A friend of Phil Moyo said she had no idea he was struggling

Purple Radio Music launches Valentine’s ‘Mix ‘N’ Match’ project

May Thomson

Find your Durham soulmate by completing this form! An interview with Emma Crute

The dress Heidi Klum wore to Grammys 2026

If you thought Chappell Roan’s was a lot, here’s how Heidi Klum’s even more nude dress worked

Hayley Soen

Behind the scenes videos show the intense creation

Swansea University study used AI to uncover the effect of prehistoric asteroid on sharks and rays

Lucy Moore

Could AI be used for further research about humans?

Guys, there’s a surprising group of celebs who aren’t allowed on The Celebrity Traitors

Hebe Hancock

Let them on!

Justin Bieber tattoo Hailey Selena similar

Justin Bieber debuts Hailey tattoo at Grammys and people can’t ignore the Selena similarities

Suchismita Ghosh

He is not making the situation any better

Cher

Producer adds crucial missing context to Cher’s Grammys ‘anarchy’, and it just gets funnier

Kieran Galpin

She announced Luther Vandross as the winner – he died in 2005

It’s so annoying, but here’s why Sophie won’t just tell Benedict who she is in Bridgerton

Ellissa Bain

I was screaming at the TV

Leeds University students took part in a performative male contest, and here’s how it went

Lucy Eason

There was no short supply of tampons, feminist literature and Urban Outfitters totes

bridgerton season four sophie benedict my cottage

This blunder in Bridgerton makes Benedict and Sophie’s trip to My Cottage seem even sillier

Claudia Cox

Did nobody proofread the script?!

Birmingham University student died by suicide the day after finding out he failed his exams

Freya Bird

A friend of Phil Moyo said she had no idea he was struggling