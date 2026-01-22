The Tab

Who Yinka Animashaun actually is, and a full rundown of her Glambot wedding saga

I’m living for this drama

Ellissa Bain | Trends

The Glambot guy Cole Walliser is getting majorly dragged right now, and the saga with Yinka Animashaun is all over the internet. If you’re confused by the drama, here’s a full rundown of what’s going on.

So, Cole Walliser is the guy who created the Glambot, that robotic high-speed camera photobooth that’s used at high-profile award ceremonies like the Oscars, Grammys and Golden Globes. It hasn’t been a very good 48 hours for him.

He’s being criticised all over everyone’s FYPs for a few different reasons, but a woman called Yinka Animashaun is at the forefront of the 44-year-old from Canada’s downfall.

Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Right, so who is Yinka Animashaun?

Yinka is a Nigerian dog clothing and accessory designer who lives in the US, and her husband is an investor. But her job doesn’t really matter. All that matters is she’s got a LOT of money, and she’s going viral because she allegedly reached out to Cole Walliser asking to hire a Glambot for her wedding in 2019.

She married her husband Nitin Sikka on 23rd November 2019 at the Westin Stonebriar Hotel & Golf Club in Dallas, Texas. He’s Indian, and it was a huge multicultural celebration with three separate ceremonies in one day. It must have cost a fortune, and they wanted to pull out all the stops for their special day.

Their wedding was covered in an article for Munaluchi, which reveals she literally got her bridesmaids Dior friendship bracelets as wedding morning gifts. Yeah, she’s loaded.

She allegedly hired a Glambot for her wedding

Yinka shared an alleged email conversation between her and Cole online, where she asked to hire a Glambot for the wedding, and it’s gone viral because of his response. The Glambot guy appeared to rudely question her ability to pay for the pricey piece of tech.

“Thanks for reaching out! Just so you are aware, the GlamBOT is a camera system and personnel used by a network television station for one of the year’s biggest red carpets. It is not cheap. If you feel like something like this might be within your budget range, then I am happy to discuss further,” he allegedly wrote.

Credit: Twitter

She then responded, “Yeah, it’s something in my budget range” and he allegedly replied: “I don’t see how you could be since I didn’t say how much it was and could be between $10,000 and $1,000,000.”

Eventually, Walliser appeared to reveal that the price would be a whopping $300k, and she very politely said: “Thanks, I’ll reach out by Monday.”

He then allegedly replied with an unnecessarily rude message, writing: “If you wanted to know how much it costs, you just needed to ask, you don’t need to pretend you are going to book it.” But she did want to book the Glambot, and could very much afford it.

Credit: Twitter

Cole Walliser hasn’t responded to the allegations

Yinka actually posted the email screenshots online back in 2019 when it first happened, but they never got much attention. Now, they’ve gont crazy viral seven years on, and everyone’s dragging the Glambot guy online. He hasn’t responded to any of the allegations at the time of writing this.

In a statement to PEOPLE, she claimed his responses were “exceptionally unprofessional and unkind” and said: “That isn’t how you speak to a potential client or people in general. Hopefully my sharing this can be a learning experience for him and enable him [to] be better or at least a bit more kind.”

The Tab has reached out to Cole Walliser for comment.

Featured image by: David Fisher/Shutterstock and Yinka Animashaun/Twitter

Ellissa Bain | Trends

