All the leaked email screenshots that caused the sudden demise of Mr Glambot, Cole Walliser

4 hours ago

This week, the entire internet has been hooked on the drama surrounding the Glambot guy. A bunch of leaked email screenshots involving Cole Walliser caused a dramatic spiral. It basically boils down to what appear to be some slightly rude emails, but it’s sent everyone.

All the drama started when JLo seemingly ignored Cole as he instructed her on how to do the Glambot, at the Golden Globes. Cole then defended her, and said despite how it looked, it “didn’t feel rude”.

Then, it all kicked off. After the videos of Jennifer Lopez went viral, people on Twitter began discuss their apparent run-ins with Cole. Yinka Animashaun spoke out, sharing screenshots of emails that she claimed were between her and Cole back in 2019, when she tried to book him. She had tried to book the Glambot for a wedding, but was allegedly met with a response that questioned if she would have enough money.

Responding to the enquiry, it appeared that Cole replied: “Thanks for reaching out! Just so you are aware, the GlamBOT is a camera system and personnel used by a network television station for one of the year’s biggest red carpets. It is not cheap. If you feel like something like this might be within your budget range, then I am happy to discuss further.”

Glambot director Cole Walliser is under fire for his responses to a possible customer inquiring about the camera for a wedding. Walliser reportedly doubted the woman’s ability to pay for his services. pic.twitter.com/BUejX4qVxM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 19, 2026

Yinka then said: “Yes, it’s something in my budget range.” But, despite that, the apparent response was quite shady. “I don’t see how you could be since I didn’t say how much it was and could be between $10,000 and $1,000,000,” he seemed to say.

In a further email, Yinka said: “Yeah I just assumed it was very pricy seeing as it’s featured at the Oscars. So what are the steps to book? Would you be the person that comes or do you just work with them for red carpets? What’s the rundown?”

The email address appearing to be Cole’s then replied: “It’s a crew of about 15 people plus network set ups, rehearsals, gear drop off, camera rental, lighting rental, insurance, permits, etc etc etc.”

None of this seemed to put Yinka off, who then replied: “So where would I begin? Through you or is there a website?” It then looked as though Cole gave in, and said it would cost $300k with a 10 per cent deposit taken straight away. Only then, would he get going with a contract.

Buuuuut the shadiness continued. When Yinka then said she would sort it all out and be in touch by the following Monday, Cole allegedly replied: “If you wanted to know how much it costs you just need to ask, you don’t need to pretend you are going to book it.” A clearly shocked Yinka then said: “I did… that’s why I asked. I want to book it.”

Said the same thing to me pic.twitter.com/8Y2QcwLKCQ — ROMAN 🦚 (@EyesOnRoman) January 19, 2026

When these messages went viral, another person claimed they’d had a similar, quite snarky response to booking. They claimed when they asked if they could have the Glambot at their wedding, the reply they got was: “Hey dude, I mean you caaaaaaan, but there’s a reason the GlamBOT is only at the Oscars, the Grammys and the Golden Globes.” This was signed off with a bunch of money bag emojis.

The Tab has reached out to Cole Walliser for comment. He has not yet commented on the allegations. Featured image via C Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock. For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.