Jennifer Lopez does ‘performative’ kind act in the middle of Cole Walliser drama

The video is all over X

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez was filmed giving money to an unnamed man on the street amid the whole Cole Walliser Glambot drama.

The 56-year-old singer and actress was filmed stepping into a car with an $80k dark blue Hermes bag in her hand, giving cash to a man who walked up to her car door and asked for money. This whole thing happened in the middle of her drama with Cole Walliser.

JLo was getting dragged for her Glambot guy interaction just a few days ago

A few days ago, footage of Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes was everywhere. In this clip, it looked like Jennifer Lopez was ignoring Cole Walliser, the Glambot director, as she was getting ready for her pose. Lots of people called out this behaviour and defended the Glambot guy, who was in everyone’s good books – until recently.

@enews

We’re going to be up all night thinking about how good Jennifer Lopez looked at the #GoldenGlobes Glambot. 🤩 #AwardsSeason

♬ original sound – E! News

“Super rude! Then gave the most boring Glambot photo thingy,” one person on TikTok said.

Cole Walliser was quick to defend her in a statement shared to Instagram Reels earlier this week.

“Anybody that stops, I already like you because you’re taking the time to do this thing,” Cole said. “Some people are chatty at work, some people are not so chatty at work.”

He added: “I’ve never felt that people are rude to me in that moment. Even with JLo, I didn’t take it personally, it didn’t feel rude in that moment.”

Then, people started turning on Glambot guy, Cole Walliser

The comments were still not having it, saying Cole was too nice and claiming he should demand an apology from JLo. But the vibes shifted completely and everyone turned against Cole after a thread claiming he’s rude to non-celebrities went viral on X.

Most Read

I was at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding and here’s the truth about that ‘hijacked’ first dance

Ex-Golden Globes Glambot director reveals wildly low rental price after Cole Walliser drama

Dramatic downfall of Cole Walliser, the ‘Glambot Guy’ who’s getting dragged all over TikTok

Yinka Animashaun, a woman who claimed to have asked Cole for his Glambot services for her wedding, shared an alleged email exchange between them. The emails alledge that Cole quoted her $300k to have the Glambot team for her wedding – a number which has since been questioned by another ex-Glambot director who also used the camera at the Golden Globes and Grammys.

Cole Walliser still hasn’t publicly responded to the alleged emails.

Featured image via mage Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock and Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

