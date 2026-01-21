Yinka Animashaun has spoken out after allegedly trying to book Cole Walliser for wedding

8 seconds ago

There’s so much drama going on with the Glambot Guy, Cole Walliser, and now Yinka Animashaun has spoken up after sharing emails he allegedly wrote in response to her wedding inquiries.

Cole has been under fire for the past 24 hours, as people online drag him and claim he’s rude in interactions with people who aren’t celebrities. One person shared an alleged Instagram DM with Cole, asking for a quote for his services.

“Can we book you for a wedding????” the person on X claimed they asked Cole.

“Hey dude, I mean you caaaaaaaan, but there’s a reason the GlamBOT is only at the Oscars, the Grammys and the Golden Globe,” he allegedly replied.

This my last tweet bout the shit fr but this is sending meeeee pic.twitter.com/LkFSDKuGlo — D.A.R.E Capo (@YungYinkv) January 20, 2026

Then, Yinka Animashaun came forward with her alleged experience with Cole, sharing an email exchange they had in 2019, in which he quoted her $300k for the Glambot.

When Yinka allegedly told Cole she’d get back to him a few days later, the email she shared claimed he responded in a way lots of people have interpreted as rude.

“If you just wanted to know how much it costs, you just needed to ask; you don’t need to pretend you are going to book it,” the email said.

Yinka has spoken out after the whole viral incident. In a statement to People, she shared how the emails made her feel.

“As a Black woman, I am no stranger to people making assumptions about who I am or what I am capable of, but I think his responses to me were exceptionally unprofessional and unkind,” she said.

It’s also my wedding anniversary! Alexa play Addictive by Truth Hurts pic.twitter.com/dnvoQmmKb6 — D.A.R.E Capo (@YungYinkv) November 24, 2024

“I was preparing for one of the best days of my life, and to this day, his response shocks me. That isn’t how you speak to a potential client or people in general. Hopefully, my sharing this can be a learning experience for him and enable him to be better or at least a bit kinder.”

Cole hasn’t spoken out about Yinka’s alleged emails or any of the DMs that have been going around.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock and X