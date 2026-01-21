The Tab

Full shocking email Blake Lively sent Ben Affleck asking for help with ‘clown’ Justin Baldoni

‘He and everyone he had on the movie is in a cult’

Ellissa Bain

New court documents have been released that reveal some alleged emails and texts Blake Lively sent to various famous people about Justin Baldoni amid their feud, including Ben Affleck.

After they starred in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us, Lively sued Baldoni in 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment and starting a smear campaign against her. He has strongly denied these claims, and it’s set to go to trial in May.

Everything went quiet on the lawsuit for a while… until now. According to the new court documents obtained by The Tab, Blake reached out to huge actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck for advice on 17th May 2024.

In the alleged email, Lively asked Affleck to watch the movie and give her any “ideas or notes,” but said there’s “zero pressure”. She didn’t name Justin Baldoni, but said some things which appear to be about him, the BBC reports.

“I’m writing with a zero pressure ask. I’ve just come out the other side (well almost) of the most upsetting experience I’ve ever had on a movie. The making of doc of this film would be more interesting than the movie could ever be. It’s like if Wild Wild country, Fyre Festival and Going clear had a baby with The Room … Room also works though,” she wrote.

The Gossip Girl actress appeared to refer to Baldoni as the “chaotic clown ‘director’/actor/producer/financier/studio head at the center” and said: “He and everyone he had on the movie is in a cult.”

Here’s the full alleged email Blake Lively sent Ben Affleck about Jason Baldoni

Ben,

It’s Blake. Don’t hang up.

I hope life is treating you beautifully. Ryan was going on and on about you recently amongst all that ___ chaos. He was blown away by you. Though he was equally effusive about your Dunkin’ commercial. so know you have a Canadian fan club in my house. And a Burbank one too.

I’m writing with a zero pressure ask. I’ve just come out the other side (well almost) of the most upsetting experience I’ve ever had on a movie. The making of doc of this film would be more interesting than the movie could ever be. It’s like if Wild Wild country, Fyre Festival and Going clear had a baby with The Room … Room also works though.

Anyway, I ended up rewriting and restructuring the entire script, I also ended up having to direct the movie via the chaotic clown “director”/actor/producer/financier/studio head at the center. Yes that’s all the same person. oh and did I mention he and everyone he had on the movie is in a cult. If I would’ve just formally directed it, it would’ve been much easier, but having to troubleshoot through his taste, ego and preexisting decisions made it so difficult and that’s not even touching on any of the wild HR issues and beyond. Anyway, now I’m in a bake off with him in the edit. He’s been editing since, I kid you not, July, and they gave me 10 days to do my own pass. We have a bake off in 12 days. But I have a friends and family preview in NY on Saturday in the meantime so I can get one round of notes or feedback before we duke it out.

If you have 1:58 of free time at any time in the next few days, would you be willing to watch the movie and give me any ideas or notes. I will pix it to you. You can literally text me a voice memo so you don’t have to formally write thoughts. If your wife or kids are around, I’d love their opinion also (fyi it does cover domestic violence so no one is caught off guard). I’m such a fan of Jennifer’s, I’ve told her as much every time I’ve met her, and it would be an honor to have her take.

Again, zero pressure. I just really want this to work after all I’ve put into it. This movie nearly killed me. And I can think of very few people who would be as prescriptive and insightful as I know you would be.

Ryan asked Matt to watch also so I think he’s watching this weekend. Good men showing up. I’m beyond grateful for that. Also. can you believe Jason Bourne is watching my movie!?!?! I’ll get you an autograph one day. Don’t worry.

If you’re still reading this, whoa. You’re not nearly as busy as you think. or you’re a very nice person.

Sending you all the best always.

Xx
B ’87

Justin Baldoni hasn’t responded at the time of writing this. The Tab has reached out to him and Blake Lively for comment.

Dean Bray Byrne

‘Is it weird that we film each other?’: OnlyFans’ Dad and son drop their most intimate videos yet

Kieran Galpin

I have about 50 questions after watching these

Yinka Animashaun has spoken out after allegedly trying to book Cole Walliser for wedding

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘Hopefully this can be a learning experience for you’

OnlyFans twins videos

These filthy videos of the identical twins who do OnlyFans together are actually too much

Suchismita Ghosh

You’ve been warned

Brooklyn’s ex Chloë Grace Moretz reveals what the Beckham family is *really* like

Ellissa Bain

They dated for four years

Full shocking email Blake Lively sent Ben Affleck asking for help with ‘clown’ Justin Baldoni

Ellissa Bain

‘He and everyone he had on the movie is in a cult’

All the celebs who have spoken out against Steven Bartlett, after *that* interview

Hebe Hancock

He’s faced huge backlash

Cardiff Uni researchers crack woolly rhino mystery using the remains of an Ice Age wolf

Olivia Griffin

DNA recovered from a wolf frozen in permafrost has helped researchers solve a 14,400 year-old woolly rhino extinction mystery

Heated Rivalry

Heated Rivalry’s Hudson already addressed being gay IRL, even before *that* viral makeout video

Kieran Galpin

‘I want queer people telling queer stories’

It’s been six months, so here’s a much-needed update on Love Island’s Harry and Shakira

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Shakira just addressed Harry’s villa antics

Weekend lover purple rain TikTok trend

So what is this Purple Rain TikTok trend everyone is doing right now about a ‘weekend lover’?

Suchismita Ghosh

The Prince song was used in Stranger Things

