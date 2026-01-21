In full: ‘Mean girls’ Taylor Swift and Blake Lively drag Justin Baldoni in unsealed private texts

30 mins ago

Newly unsealed court documents have revealed the full private text exchanges between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively where they seem to be dragging Justin Baldoni.

The texts were released as part of Blake Lively’s long-running lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, her co-star and director on the 2024 film It Ends With Us. And while Taylor Swift isn’t a party to the case, her messages have now very much been dragged into the spotlight.

So, here’s the full timeline, with all the texts between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively about Justin Baldoni that were made public.

April 12, 2023: Blake ropes Taylor in to deal with ‘this doofus director’

Texts prove that Taylor Swift ALWAYS believed Blake Lively. pic.twitter.com/R48srQaV3F — 𝙻𝚎𝚊𝚟𝚎𝙷𝚎𝚊𝚛𝚍𝙰𝚕𝚘𝚗𝚎 🇨🇦 (@LeaveHeardAlone) January 21, 2026

The earliest messages date back to April 12, 2023, while It Ends With Us was still filming. Blake texted Taylor asking for help dealing with Justin Baldoni, calling him “this doofus director” and “a clown”.

“If you get here w this doofus director of my movie is still here (I’ll be ushering him out, but hope he’s still here) can you do me a huge favor. I need help with him”

She then explained exactly what she wanted Taylor to say. She wrote,“Can you tell him you’re excited for the movie. That you read the book but what you’re freaking out over is the pages I sent you. What a magnetic scene that is. Or whatever descriptives you’re comfortable w.”

Blake added, “He’s a clown and thinks he’s a writer now and got this rewrite and told me he appreciates my passion. That’s. It. So having the greatest living story teller unknowingly echo to him how much you love what we’re doing, (giving him credit as if he wrote them with me) will go such a long way”

She even reminded Taylor, You dug a movie out of a grave once already for me.”

Taylor replied, “I’ll do anything for you !!”

Blake wrote, “I love you thank you!!! Text me when you’re on your way. I’ll have molly meet you and security in garage”

Taylor responded, “Headed your way! I’m on your street See you soon?”

Later that evening, Blake celebrated how it all went. “You were so epically heroic today.” She said she’d recapped everything to Ryan Reynolds and added, “You making sh*t up about me and lenses. And referring to yourself as my doll. This clown falling for all of it. But also resisting it.”

She then wrote, “You are the worlds absolute greatest mend ever.”

Blake also went on a long rant about Justin claiming he didn’t know pop culture, “The most bonkers part to me is him saying to you he doesn’t know pop culture made me more mad than anything he’s done to me?”

She added, “His entire brand is disassembling toxic masculinity. He monetizes it. He does TED talks!!”

And, “You are in an absolute league of your own in being both the most popular artist alive and one of all time, but also the most respected and awarded.”

Blake even compared Taylor to Steven Spielberg and said, “Do you think for a moment he would’ve felt comfortable saying that to him.”

She ended the night with, “I’ve also been raging at the NYU thing. You deserve to be studied. You are a human masterclass. I’m done. I just love you and am so ecstatic for you.”

April 23–26, 2024: The whole chaos with the trailer

Taylor Swift legit made fun of Justin Baldoni's SA to Blake Lively. And her fans are cheering it on. The level of depravity is insane. pic.twitter.com/0ztXgN6U3U — mr. ems (@joeshooker) January 21, 2026

Fast-forward to April 23, 2024, and Blake told Taylor she’d finally been allowed into the edit without Justin. “Ive finally gotten to get in the edit. Alone. No justin. I’m gonna make this movie great (successful) if it’s the last thing I do.”

She sent Taylor the trailer and said, “I’m just curious your reaction as someone who knows pop culture better than anyone, and also as someone who’s read this book.”

She also mentioned Taylor’s song being used, “Don’t be thrown by your song.”

Taylor watched it on April 26, 2024, and immediately replied, “OH MY GOD ITS AMAZING. I’m so sorry I was in a daze and didn’t see the first text. Wow I love how they use the song.”

Blake replied, “Welcome to Hollywood Justin.”

Then things escalated quickly.

“I’m not ok”

“I can’t breathe”

“I’m obsessed with you”

“I have never felt more like Khalessi. I have dragons.”

“Except my dragons are bred with Cersei herself.”

Blake joked, “I’m just picturing you muttering ‘dracarys’”

She then wrote, “If Justin was strategic he would be like no Taylor swift in the trailer. Because that gives you more power over the film, that’s your ally not his. His misogyny runs so deep he thinks women are incapable of winning chess matches or making long game power plays”

Taylor replied, “You are so right. And so wickedly smart to call it.”

Later, Blake added, “Get yourself a best friend who thinks like the actual Roman Empire.”

May 19, 2024: Blake says Justin is running a smear campaign

By May 19, 2024, Blake told Taylor she believed Justin was trying to undermine her edit.

“The author Colleen reached out to me because Justin is on an internal smear campaign trying to get his edit through.”

She added, “Turns out he f*cking lied. She’s not Bahai. Never has been. She actually hates him.”

Blake said Colleen flew in to see her cut, “She flew to NY where I screened my cut for the first time yesterday. It KILLED in the room.”

She also name-dropped who supported her, “Bradley came. He watched it twice. Matt and Lucy Damon saw it to give notes and instead just wrote Tom Rothman to try to push my edit through.”

Taylor replied, “No one. Should ever. Get into a war of wills with you”

She added, “And I’m so excited to see it”

December 4–5, 2024: The text that went viral

Taylor Swift KNEW about it all. Even the NYT article that was about to be published. Blake Lively and Taylor Swift are both unhinged #BlakeLivelyIsALiar #TaylorSwiftIsAMeanGirl pic.twitter.com/gkJXGiBDrr — Gemie (@gemie_e) January 21, 2026

On December 4, 2024, Blake wrote, “Hey, just checking in… is everything ok?”

Taylor replied,“I think I’m just exhausted in every avenue of my life. I just kinda miss my funny, dark, normal-speaking friend.”

Blake later responded, “Dear Valued Customer. I’ve internalized that everything digital may be public. This f*cking guy and what he did to me gave me an identity crisis.”

Then came the exchange that’s now everywhere. Blake sent Taylor a screenshot of a headline and wrote, “I think this b*tch knows something is coming because he’s gotten out his tiny violin.”

Taylor replied, “This is so disgusting and I hate that he’s clever about this sh*t.”

They discussed Justin being honoured at an event.

“He’s being honored at the vital voices for women event on Monday.”

Taylor said, “He needs to be beaten by his OWN words.”

December 21, 2024: ‘You won’

On December 21, 2024, after news broke about Justin Baldoni’s countersuit falling apart, Taylor messaged Blake, “You won. You did it. And you f*cking helped so many people who won’t have to go through that ever again. Never has a cancellation been reversed so fast. To have proof and to take the perfect steps to bring that truth into the light.”

Blake replied, “I love you so much. I would not be ok through any of this if it weren’t for you.”

Looks like Taylor Swift and Blake Lively were just nasty mean girls conspiring to take Justin Baldoni’s movie from him. The text messages show that Taylor Swift straight up lied about her involvement. For someone so upset about her masters being stolen she was sure eager to… pic.twitter.com/yXRLv7z65G — Shiny Happy Person (@HRH_SHP) January 21, 2026

Now that all these texts are public, Twitter has been ruthless. Loads of users are calling Taylor Swift and Blake Lively “mean girls”, saying the messages read like private bullying, power plays, and plotting to undermine Justin Baldoni, essentially conspiring to take control of the movie from him.

Some tweets even noted the irony, pointing out that Taylor, famously vocal about her own work being stolen, seemed eager to meddle in someone else’s project.

Basically, this case was already messy and now, with every private message laid bare, it’s entered a whole new level of chaos.

