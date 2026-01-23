Here’s everything the ‘Glambot Guy’ Cole Walliser has said about the whole viral drama

7 mins ago

The “Glambot Guy” Cole Walliser is still getting loads of backlash online right now, and this is everything he’s said about the whole saga.

It all started when a video of JLo doing the Glambot, that robotic high-speed camera photobooth, at the Golden Globes went viral because it looked like she was ignoring Cole Walliser, the guy who directs the Glambot videos.

Then, Cole was called out for allegedly being rude to a woman called Yinka Animashaun, who wanted to book the Glambot for her wedding. Alleged screenshots of an email conversation between them have gone viral.

Cole addressed the JLo video after it went viral, and defended her

After the JLo video, Cole made a whole TikTok defending the superstar. He insisted she wasn’t rude, and explained how a Glambot actually works for a bit of extra context.

“I didn’t take it personally, it didn’t feel rude in that moment,” he said. “There’s a couple things that added to the fuel of this idea. One, she’s just down to business, the carpet was closed, she’s ready to go inside, she knew what she was going to do when she got into the position and I think it was just, like, unfortunate that the position was facing away from me … That moment didn’t feel rude.”

He explained why celebs could come across as rude in Glambot videos

He went on to explain that doing Glambots is the celebrity’s choice. They don’t have to do it. But if they do choose to do it, they’re often quite flustered because there’s so much going on on the red carpet. They’re not being rude, it’s just a lot.

“All of the celebs are getting ushered to do this thing, do this thing, do this thing. As you’re walking in between stuff, people are screaming at you. It’s just a really crazy environment. So when people land on the glambot, sometimes they don’t know what they’re walking up to,” he said.

“And I’m not just talking about Jlo here. I’m talking about a ton of celebrities in the past. They’re kind of a little like, ‘What’s going on?’ It’s just, cause it’s just so crazy.”

He also explained that these celebrities are at work, promoting their show, music or whatever awards ceremony it is.

“They’re working, so some people are chatty at work, some people are not so chatty at work. And it’s not really my place to be like, ‘Oh, you should be a certain way’. I’m just sort of reacting in those moments and giving people the best chance to do their best Glambot that they can.”

In fact, he said he’s “never” felt like a celebrity has been rude to him on a red carpet, adding: “When people are distracted, or less chatty, or thinking about other stuff, I don’t take it personally.”

Has the ‘Glambot Guy’ addressed the Yinka Animashaun wedding allegations?!

As for the Yinka Animashaun allegations, Cole is staying silent on them for now. He’s been accused of questioning her ability to pay for the Glambot and being rude to her in emails.

“Thanks for reaching out! Just so you are aware, the GlamBOT is a camera system and personnel used by a network television station for one of the year’s biggest red carpets. It is not cheap,” he allegedly said. After she confirmed it was in her budget range, he then appeared to say: “I don’t see how you could be since I didn’t say how much it was and could be between $10,000 and $1,000,000.”

In another alleged email, Cole accused her of pretending to want to book it just to find out the price, adding: “If you wanted to know how much it costs, you just need to ask, you don’t need to pretend you are going to book it.”

The Tab has reached out to him for comment, but hasn’t received a response.

Featured image by: Ray Tamarra/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock