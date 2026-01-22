‘You just made 300k’: Original creator of Glambot shares exactly how to make the videos

5 hours ago

If you’ve been on Twitter lately, you’ll know the Glambot guy, Cole Walliser, is getting dragged, and now the original creator has “ended” him and revealed exactly how anyone can operate a Glambot.

From Jennifer Lopez allegedly snubbing him at the Golden Globes to viral emails about $300k wedding quotes, people have been dragging Cole all over social media.

For years, people thought Cole was the brains behind the viral red carpet camera. But recently, the actual creator of the Glambot, Joseph Kahn, came forward and revealed that he designed the tech, the lighting, the camera work, and even the methodology that keeps it safe at big live events.

Now, Joseph seems to have subtly shaded Cole while also revealing just how easy it is to operate a Glambot. In a couple of tweets that have gone viral, he explained exactly what it takes to get the effect, and it’s not as complicated or expensive as some of Cole’s wedding quotes might have made people think.

He wrote: “Do you want to operate a glambot? Here’s how you do it. Put your iPhone on a selfie stick. Record in slow motion. Swing it at someone really fast. Stabilize it with editing software. Slow it with a good app. Congrats. You just made $300,000 at a wedding.”

Do you want to operate a glambot? Here's how you do it. Put your iPhone on a selfie stick. Record in slow motion. Swing it at someone really fast. Stabilize it with editing software. Slow it with a good app. Congrats. You just made $300,000 at a wedding. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) January 22, 2026

So basically, you don’t need some magic Hollywood trick to get the Glambot effect.

He also clarified something a bit more serious. While people joke that the Glambot is “just a swinging camera”, it’s actually a heavy, unstoppable robot arm.

In another tweet, he explained: “Everyone saying an iPhone can hit someone in the face. Yes, so can a Glambot, and it’s much bigger and can kill a celebrity. Part of the methodology I designed was how to space everyone from the rig to stay out of danger, and set order of operations including warnings so no one gets killed. I hope they follow it.”

And of course, people on Twitter absolutely ran with it. Loads of users saw Joseph’s tweets as a direct dig at Cole, with many saying he’d basically “ended” him without even trying.

One person wrote: “Oh you ended HIM.” Another added: “Oh Cole is over.” And someone else said: “The way he trolls is wild, I can’t.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.