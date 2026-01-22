The Tab
Glambot then and now, how it's changed

Glambot’s OG creator had a totally different vision, and it’s ‘so much better’ than Cole’s

He’s revealed some of his early concepts, and I’m shook

This week, and after the dramatic backlash surrounding Cole Walliser, the true creator of the iconic Glambot, Joseph Kahn, came forward on Twitter.

His name was being mentioned far and wide, and so he tweeted: “I keep hearing my name and Glambot. Yes I created it back in 2016 for E! The lighting, camera work, lens choices, and methodology are all my design. I ended up having to both operate and win a Grammy at the same time at the Grammys lol. It was too much. It’s fun but I’m busy.”

People had like a dozen questions, including whether Cole stole the concept from him. That wasn’t true; in fact, Joseph never owned the rights to the rig. It was always a project connected to NBC.

He responded to the speculation with: “Guys I swear I’m not salty. Just having fun. It’s actually very common in my career to do something and then a client takes elements, equipment, workflow, crew, methodology and replicate it without me. I know that sounds like shade, it’s not.

“That’s just the nature of executing for brands. It becomes their image. They paid for it, that’s the professional agreement, and you have to move on to the next idea. You just have to come up with new shit. There’s always new shit. That’s the game.”

Joseph Kahn’s original vision for Glambot was very different

After coming forward as the original design brain behind Glambot, Joseph Kahn shared a few of his own renditions. These were created in 2016, when Glambot was first created.

We rarely see more than one celebrity in the Glambot videos, but in this one, both Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez were in on the fun. Rather than just one pose, it was a series of them stitched together. It was giving Mean Girls energy, with Taylor and Selena serving face and looking fierce.

Joseph also loved the idea of including props in his Glambot videos, and he experimented with glitter in a clip with TV host Ryan Seacrest. It was fun, high energy, and carrying a lot of joy you don’t necessarily see in Cole’s recent work.

Despite that, Joseph admitted that celebs weren’t keen on the concept of glitter: “I threw glitter in the air on my first iteration. I don’t think a lot of the stars liked that but I think it was cool.”

As shown in the third concept Joseph referenced, which featured Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, storytelling was always super important to him. In this instance, it was seemingly the intense love and passion between the celebrity couple.

Throwing some mild shade, he said: “I never really intended it to just be a series of poses though. Even if it’s a couple seconds long, tell a story. Let’s get to know them.”

People think they prefer the original take

A lot of Joseph Kahn’s Glambots feel very different to the format we’ve come to know (and love) from Cole Walliser. Though opinions are divided, much of Twitter seems to prefer Joseph’s.

“This is actually SO MUCH better,” one person said.

Another wrote: “Your videography is basically the soundtrack of my life. I love your work so much, I’m even using this vibe for my new content.”

Someone else woke up and chose violence as they said: “And you decided to hand it to the worst candidate possible.”

Ouch.

his and hers netflix cast ending

Erm, the cast of Netflix’s His & Hers had mixed feelings about *that* shocking ending

Claudia Cox

They didn’t see the big twist coming, either

his and hers netflix anna and jack at the ending

Tessa Thompson explains the final twist about Anna in the ending of Netflix’s His & Hers

Claudia Cox

She cleared up what Anna tells Jack about all this

When is The Traitors final? BBC confirms major schedule shake-up for the last episode

Hebe Hancock

I’m so excited

the traitors uk season four round table banned topic

The Traitors players are banned from bringing up one surprising topic at the round table

Claudia Cox

The Faithfuls may not be as clueless as they seem on TV

Um, Jade from The Traitors has an incredibly wealthy Dad and I’m actually speechless

Hebe Hancock

She kept that quiet

George RR Martin Knight of the Seven Kingdoms poop scene

George RR Martin brutally slams controversial Knight of the Seven Kingdoms scene not in the books

Suchismita Ghosh

‘What is this?’

The future of Durham house parties is not what you might expect

Charlotte Morgan

The Durham Tab spoke to Soundhaus three months after their initial launch

Family fundraises to bring home body of 21-year-old Lincolnshire man found dead in Thailand

Shannon Darkins

Joshua Kershaw’s family is appealing for money after he was found in his hotel room

‘My parents will just send me more’: The weekly spending of a financially supported student

Francesca Eke

Emily studies in Manchester and admits she ‘doesn’t really budget’ money

Women speak out about Love Island All Stars cast member Charlie Frederick

Uh-oh, women come forward with ‘menacing’ claims about Charlie before Love Island All Stars

Hayley Soen

This explains his behaviour a LOT

