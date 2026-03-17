Jake Shane called out over ‘tone deaf’ Julia Fox interview at Vanity Fair Oscars party

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An awkward Oscars red carpet moment involving Julia Fox and influencer host Jake Shane is going viral, and it’s reigniting the never-ending debate about influencers interviewing celebrities.

The exchange happened during the livestream for the annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the famously star-studded afterparty where Oscar winners typically turn up straight after the ceremony to celebrate (and show off their trophies).

This year, Vanity Fair enlisted a trio of internet personalities to host the red carpet stream: Jake Shane, Quen Blackwell and Brittany Broski.

Blackwell first blew up on Vine back in the 2010s, while Shane has become hugely popular more recently thanks to his chaotic comedy videos on TikTok.

At one point during the broadcast, Fox stopped by to chat about the films she loved this year. She listed Marty Supreme, Wuthering Heights and Weapons before bringing up one movie she said really stuck with her: If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

The film, which earned Rose Byrne a Best Actress nomination, focuses on an exhausted mother trying to care for her seriously ill daughter while basically holding her life together with duct tape. As a single mum herself, Fox clearly felt the film hit close to home.

julia fox beautifully explaining the significance of if i had legs i’d kick you after jake shane’s only comment on the film was “wasnt the kid annoying” #oscars pic.twitter.com/SDB3KtQKLb — Cris ✨ (@lionesspike) March 16, 2026

“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. Wow, every mother’s story,” she said, before trying to explain why it resonated so much.

But before she could really get into it, Shane jumped in with… a slightly different takeaway.

“Do you think the kid was annoying?” he asked. “You know that kid was so damn annoying.”

Fox looked a little taken aback and gently disagreed.

“No, I can’t say that… She had issues,” she said, attempting to steer the conversation back to the film’s themes.

While Fox began explaining how the movie highlights the pressures society puts on mothers, the hosts continued joking about whether the child might have been “annoying because of the mom.”

Fox then laid out her point more clearly.

“Can I tell you something? It’s not that it’s the mother’s fault or the child’s, it’s society’s fault. It sets mothers up to fail,” she said.

“Even the fact that, like, school gets out at 3, but most jobs are done at 5 or 6. All those little things are positioned to just, are not conducive to mothering.”

After asking if the hosts understood what she meant, Shane replied: “That makes sense,” while Blackwell quipped: “Julia Fox for president.”

Fox then wrapped up the chat fairly quickly, joking that the interview had “dragged on a little bit.”

Unfortunately for Shane, the moment didn’t end there.

NO WAY he did it AGAIN with damson idris.. find a new joke oh my godddddddd (but thank u damson for having elite taste) https://t.co/fO2o42AEJs pic.twitter.com/AK3fMzAw0t — Cris ✨ (@lionesspike) March 16, 2026

A short while later he interviewed Damson Idris, and asked him almost the exact same question about the film.

“Did you find the daughter so annoying?” Shane asked.

Idris laughed politely before replying: “I’m not gonna say that, but …”

Shane cut in again: “You know it! She just went ‘Mommy! Mommy! Mommy!’ Shut the f**k up! Damn!”

Idris quickly pivoted the conversation to how strong the year had been for films instead.

Shane has addressed the criticism. Speaking to Rolling Stone, he said: “There are real journalists out there asking real, thoughtful, hard questions. What I am having with people is a conversation.

“And sometimes, it seems, that conversation involves asking multiple actors whether a seriously ill child in a movie was ‘annoying’.”

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Featured image credit: YouTube/Vanity Fair