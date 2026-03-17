Oh wow, lip reader exposes Timothée Chalamet’s secret whisper to Kylie Jenner at the Oscars

I think I would have preferred it to remain a secret?!

4 hours ago

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are still the most jarring celebrity couple in Hollywood, and following the former’s historic loss at the Oscars (again), they shared an intimate interaction.

In an Oscars video posted by E! News, Timmy and Kylie were whispering to one another in their seats. He looked visibly nervous, moving his legs back and forth, and someone joked that it was the moment he realised the “Kardashian curse” was real.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

Speaking to the MailOnline, professional lip reader Nicola Hickling revealed what they were whispering about. Apparently, Timothée whispered, “I hate this”, to his girlfriend, who responded: “We’re all right, OK?”

The Oscar nominee then said, “Yeah,” and the makeup mogul replied, “I hope so.”

Then, in a moment that could have stayed a secret, the 30-year-old actor told his GF: “Tonight, I need a big cuddle.”

The A-list couple later walked out of the ceremony, only returning once the Best Actor category was announced.

“Timothee and Kylie were replaced by seat fillers for an hour. It seems like he had enough of being the butt of the jokes,’ a source told The Sun. “They only came back just before the best actress and best actor categories were announced.”

There was another Oscars moment with Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Nicola Hickling also noticed another Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner moment at the Oscars, telling The Mirror that Timothée asked his sister to “go easy” on his girlfriend.

In the moment, Timothée asked his sister, Pauline: “Where are you sitting?”

She pointed to her chair, with Kylie reaching out to shake her hand whilst complimenting her dress.

“Could you go easy on her?” Timothée asked, with his sister affirming “okay” before he repeated his comment: “I want you to go easy on her.”

Trouble in paradise, perhaps?

After *those* ballet comments and people generally falling out of love with him, it was not massively surprising that Timothée Chalamet was Oscar-less at the 98th Academy Awards.

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