Wholesome meaning behind Javier Bardem’s ‘No a la Guerra’ pin he wore at the 2026 Oscars

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At the 98th Oscars, Javier Bardem appeared on the red carpet wearing a political message pinned to his outfit.

The Spanish actor wore a badge reading “No a la Guerra”, which translates from Spanish as “No to war”. Alongside it, he also had another pin supporting Palestine.

Bardem didn’t just let the accessories speak for themselves. When he appeared on stage to present the Oscar for Best International Feature alongside Priyanka Chopra, he made his stance clear to the audience.

He said: “No to war, and free Palestine.”

The moment was met with loud applause from the crowd inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The ceremony took place amid ongoing global tensions, including the US conflict with Iran and continuing violence between Israel and Palestine.

But the badge Bardem wore actually has a long history.

The actor first wore the same “No a la Guerra” patch back in 2003 during protests against the Iraq War. Now, more than two decades later, he has brought it back to make a similar statement about current conflicts.

Speaking to reporters on the Oscars red carpet, Bardem explained the significance of the pin.

“I’m wearing a pin that I used in 2003 with the Iraq war,” he said to reporters on the red carpet, “which was an illegal war. And we are here, 23 years after, with another illegal war [led] by Trump and Netanyahu, and creating a lot of damage and innocent people being killed and bombed.”

As well as the anti-war badge, Bardem also wore another pin symbolising Palestine. He described it as representing a “Palestine symbol of resistance.”

The badge features Handala, a famous cartoon character created in 1969 by Palestinian political cartoonist Naji al-Ali. The figure has become widely used as a symbol of Palestinian resistance and identity.

Bardem has been vocal about the issue throughout awards season. Speaking previously to Variety, he explained why he continues to speak out.

“Here I am today, denouncing the genocide in Gaza,” Bardem said. “I am talking about the IAGS, the International Association of Genocide Scholars, who study thoroughly genocide and has declared it is a genocide. That’s why we ask for a commercial and diplomatic blockade and also sanctions on Israel to stop the genocide. Free Palestine.”

Javier Bardem says “no to war and free Palestine” at the #Oscars, earning a huge round of applause from everyone in the room. (via ABC/AMPAS) pic.twitter.com/7p3whJzhbm — Variety (@Variety) March 16, 2026

Bardem wasn’t the only person making a political statement at the Oscars. A number of celebrities also wore red pins with a white dove, which is the official symbol of the Artists4Ceasefire campaign.

The collective includes more than 500 actors and creatives calling for a permanent ceasefire in Israel and Palestine, the release of all hostages, and urgent humanitarian aid for civilians.

Supporters of the movement include stars such as Ben Affleck, Pedro Pascal, Florence Pugh, Jennifer Lopez, Andrew Garfield and Bradley Cooper.

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Featured image credit: Shutterstock/GTRES, Chelsea Lauren