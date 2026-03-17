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It gets worse: Club Chalamet drops Timothée after almost a decade and shares shady statement

She’s now starting a Connor Storrie fan account

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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The iconic Timothée Chalamet fan account, Club Chalamet, was radio silent when Timothée lost the Best Actor award, and she’s now moved on to the Heated Rivalry actor Connor Storrie.

Since 2018, Simone Cromer has been running the Club Chalamet Instagram and X account, showing support for actor Timothée Chalamet. She has 80k followers across Instagram and X and has been a major campaigner for Timothée since the Call Me By Your Name days of his career.

Simone first went viral a couple of years ago when people found out the viral account was run by  a woman in her late 50s, which isn’t common in those celebrity supporter account spaces. She did a long profile interview with The Wall Street journal late last year, which further added to the interest and mythos around her. What a diva.

But it looks like even Simone is tired of the Marty Supreme actors controversial antics. The Club Chalamet X account has been largely inactive since early March, and it was crickets during the Oscars. But Simone was definitely watching, on her personal account she retweeted a shady post about defending someone everyone disliked

“Defending a person and then experiencing why nobody likes them is very humbling,” the @femiiiszn tweet said.

Simone retweeted this, adding the caption: “I feel seen.”

She also shared a lot of support for Michael B. Jordan after he won Best Actor, despite him beating her once-beloved Timothée.

“I really am so thrilled for Michael B. Jordan,” she said.

Simone also retweeted a New York Times article that broke down why Timothée lost, basically blaming it n the flashy Marty Supreme marketing scheme, while Michael has a much more humble approach His speech after winning the Actors Award made him way more popular in betting odds for the Best Actor Oscar, and when he actually win the award it looks like even Club Chalamet wasn’t surprised.

Now, she’s focused her sights on a new, fresh, young talent. Connor Storrie is one of the breakout actors from Heated Rivalry. She’s launched a private community for Connor Storrie supporters on Instagram, as her original Club Chalamet X account continues to go quiet. It was iconic while it lasted!

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Featured image via Instagram

More on: Celebrity Heated Rivalry The Oscars Timothée Chalamet Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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