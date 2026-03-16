Okay, these were easily the best and worst dressed celebrities at the Oscars 2026 red carpet

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Right then, it’s that time again. The 98th Academy Awards rolled into Hollywood this weekend, bringing with it the usual mix of emotional speeches, standing ovations, and about a thousand red carpet photos. While the Oscars are technically about celebrating film, loads of us are actually here for the best and worst-dressed celebrities of 2026.

Before the ceremony, celebrities lined the carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, showing off their outfits for the night. Some absolutely nailed it and looked like proper movie stars. Others… well… their stylists might need a little chat.

So, here are my picks for the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 2026 Oscars.

Best dressed

First up, the stars who actually understood the assignment and delivered proper red carpet glamour.

Kylie Jenner

Okay, technically Kylie didn’t do the full red carpet walk, but she still managed to dominate the fashion conversation. She wore a metallic cherry-red Schiaparelli gown that hugged her figure like a second skin and featured a daring keyhole cut-out at the chest with a halter neckline. Kylie paired it with diamond jewellery.

Her beauty look stayed simple too: Dewy skin, pink blush, nude lips. Basically, she let the dress do all the talking.

On Instagram, she captioned the look “Jessica who?”, clearly referencing Jessica Rabbit. Well, she’s not wrong. The red gown, the fitted silhouette, the whole vibe was very bombshell energy.

Chase Infiniti

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Chase arrived in a lilac Louis Vuitton gown that featured a corseted bodice and a dramatic half-ruffled skirt. What I actually liked about this look is that it felt young and fun while still being glamorous enough for the Oscars. Awards show fashion can sometimes get a bit stiff and overly serious, but this felt playful.

The colour looked amazing on her, and the whole look had a slightly dreamy, fairytale quality. Also, considering this was basically her first big Oscars appearance, she absolutely smashed it.

Mckenna Grace

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Mckenna wore a princess-style Vera Wang gown, and she looked genuinely gorgeous. It had that traditional Hollywood glamour vibe that the Oscars are made for.

Yes, we’ve seen similar dresses loads of times before. But the thing is, when something works this well, why change it? Classics are classics for a reason.

Kate Hudson

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Kate Hudson absolutely understood the assignment this year. She wore a beautiful Armani Privé gown that screamed old-school Hollywood glamour.

Everything about this look worked; the colour suited her perfectly, the tailoring was impeccable, and the jewellery was next level. Her styling was also spot on. The hair, the makeup, the accessories, everything felt cohesive and intentional.

Michael B. Jordan

Men’s fashion on the Oscars red carpet can sometimes be a bit predictable. Black tux, white shirt, done. But Michael B. Jordan managed to make things interesting while still keeping it elegant.

He wore a Louis Vuitton suit with a Nehru-style jacket, and it looked incredibly sharp. The tailoring was perfect, and small details like the buttons and pocket chain gave the outfit personality without making it over-the-top.

It looked like something only an Oscar-winning Best Actor would wear.

Emma Stone

I might be biased, but Emma Stone also delivered one of the most impressive looks of the night. She wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown that was short-sleeved, covered in shimmering pailettes, and completely open at the back.

The dress reportedly took around 600 hours of handwork to complete, and it definitely looked like it. The detailing was incredible, but it still felt quite minimalist compared to some of the more dramatic looks on the carpet.

It was elegant, understated, and just really beautifully made, basically proof that sometimes simple fashion, done really well, is all you actually need.

Worst dressed

Right, we’ve celebrated the great outfits. Now let’s talk about the ones that didn’t quite land.

Nicole Kidman

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Nicole Kidman is usually a red carpet queen, so this one was actually a bit surprising. She wore a Chanel gown covered in feathers, and there were just… too many feathers.

Instead of elegant, the dress ended up looking a bit overwhelming. At one point, it genuinely looked like she’d had a minor disagreement with a duvet.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée is known for pushing fashion boundaries, and sometimes it actually works. But this time, I’m not entirely convinced.

He wore an all-white Givenchy suit with a double-breasted jacket and wide-leg trousers. The suit itself actually looked quite good, but the styling choices were confusing. The boots made the outfit feel oddly casual, and the tiny sunglasses just didn’t feel right.

It wasn’t exactly giving Oscar nominee.

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy usually brings loads of personality to the red carpet, which I love. But this outfit felt a bit overwhelming.

The black high neck didn’t really work for me. It felt too covered and not like a polished Oscars glamour look. There were interesting elements, but overall, it just didn’t quite work.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore went full drama in a feather-covered Gucci gown, and it was just a lot. The craftsmanship was clearly impressive, but the dense layers of feathers made the whole silhouette feel heavy and slightly costume-like.

Instead of glamorous red carpet elegance, the dress ended up looking a bit theatrical.

And while bold fashion risks are great… sometimes less really is more.

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