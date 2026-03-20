Kylie Jenner’s assistant reveals exact moment she knew she had to quit and it’s wild

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Kylie Jenner’s ex-assistant Victoria Villarroel has spoken out about the wild moment she knew she had to stop working for the Kardashian sister.

Victoria is now one of Kylie’s good friends and an influencer herself with more than two million Instagram followers, but she worked for her from 2015 to 2020, and that’s how they got to know each other.

In a new episode of her podcast Better Half with Kylie’s other friend Stassie Karanikolaou, she opened up about her years as an assistant.

“Me and Kylie, obviously we had a working relationship. But you can’t not get so close to a person that you see every single day and you know everything about and you’re with them at all times, good or bad. You just become close to this person,” she said.

Then, she revealed the moment she knew she had to quit. One day, she suddenly refused to get Kylie’s laptop for her, even though that was literally her job. How savage!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by victoria villarroel (@victoriavillarroel)

“I remember like it was yesterday. This was year five. We were in the kitchen and [Kylie] was like, ‘Vic, I need my laptop, it’s upstairs,’ and I was like, ‘Oof, who’s gonna get that?'” she hilariously recalled. “I said something crazy like, ‘Oof, that seems far, I don’t want to go get your laptop’.”

Basically, they’d become such good friends by this point that there were no boundaries anymore, and she felt like she could literally just refuse to do the work.

Speaking about making the decision to quit, she added: “I remember being so nervous and thinking, ‘Am I making the right decision? What if I’m leaving the best job I could ever have?'” People were constantly “in [her] ear” telling her not to quit because “people would die for” that job. But she knew it was the right thing to do, and obviously Kylie didn’t care.

“She is the most understanding person, she was like, ‘Oh my God, Vic, I want you to thrive, and I’m going to be here supporting you, and I love you so much’,” she said.

Kylie Jenner’s ex assistant of 5 years, Victoria Villarroel, opens up about the time she knew she had to QUIT working for Kylie after showing her attitude when she asked her to get her laptop from upstairs 💀😭

pic.twitter.com/etcSNN2Nto — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) March 19, 2026

Victoria left the job in 2020 to become a content creator, but is still one of Kylie’s closest pals. So, it all worked out for the best.

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Featured image credit: Instagram