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Sam Worthington opens up about the ‘very odd’ reason he cut his own lines in I Will Find You

Not the main character axing his own lines

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Avatar’s Sam Worthington is the latest male lead to enter Harland Coben’s universe, playing David Burroughs in Netflix’s new eight-parter, I Will Find You.

In a new interview with Variety, Sam Worthington revealed how the one thing that pushed him to join the show: His wife.

“My wife’s a Harlan fan, and she was the one who said, ‘You got to take that call,'” he said. “I said, ‘Why?’ And she goes, ‘Because you don’t do stuff that I like to watch, and I’d like to watch this.’ So that’s where it started, to be honest. It was her instinct.”

Well, his wife was right, because I Will Find You has broken numerous Netflix records at the number one spot.

Credit: Netflix

Credit: Netflix

Sam Worthington cut his own lines in I Will Find You

For much of I Will Find You, Sam Worthington is a stoic dad looking for his son. A man of few words, you could say, and that was by design.

In a move that Harlan Coben and producers thought was “very odd”, Sam asked for “many” of his lines to be cut.

The actor explained: “Give the exposition to others, and allow David to be the emotion, to feel the story through David. In a weird way, it’s less heroic than I think is in the book than they – the producers and Harlan — first thought because I always wanted Britt’s character, Rachel, to be the hero, and allow David to be the damsel in distress.

“I think they found that a very odd approach because they were after a more heroic leading kind of character, but I just thought that was a different way into this genre, and it allowed me to not get overtaken by the pulp, and the dramatic turns that it takes.”

Wild that a lead star was just like, “Give me less work.”

I Will Find You is available now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Harlan Coben I Will Find You Netflix TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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