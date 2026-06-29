Sam Worthington opens up about the ‘very odd’ reason he cut his own lines in I Will Find You
Not the main character axing his own lines
Avatar’s Sam Worthington is the latest male lead to enter Harland Coben’s universe, playing David Burroughs in Netflix’s new eight-parter, I Will Find You.
In a new interview with Variety, Sam Worthington revealed how the one thing that pushed him to join the show: His wife.
“My wife’s a Harlan fan, and she was the one who said, ‘You got to take that call,'” he said. “I said, ‘Why?’ And she goes, ‘Because you don’t do stuff that I like to watch, and I’d like to watch this.’ So that’s where it started, to be honest. It was her instinct.”
Well, his wife was right, because I Will Find You has broken numerous Netflix records at the number one spot.
Sam Worthington cut his own lines in I Will Find You
For much of I Will Find You, Sam Worthington is a stoic dad looking for his son. A man of few words, you could say, and that was by design.
In a move that Harlan Coben and producers thought was “very odd”, Sam asked for “many” of his lines to be cut.
The actor explained: “Give the exposition to others, and allow David to be the emotion, to feel the story through David. In a weird way, it’s less heroic than I think is in the book than they – the producers and Harlan — first thought because I always wanted Britt’s character, Rachel, to be the hero, and allow David to be the damsel in distress.
“I think they found that a very odd approach because they were after a more heroic leading kind of character, but I just thought that was a different way into this genre, and it allowed me to not get overtaken by the pulp, and the dramatic turns that it takes.”
Wild that a lead star was just like, “Give me less work.”
I Will Find You is available now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.
Featured image credit: Netflix