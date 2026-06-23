The Tab
Why David Rachel book ending change I Will Find You

I Will Find You creator reveals huge change in David and Rachel’s ending and why it’s not in book

He also hints at what happened to them after

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Harlan Coben’s books are known for their wild endings, so no one is surprised that Netflix’s I Will Find You final scene has a huge twist, but what everyone wants to know is whether David and Rachel get together or not and why their ending was changed from the book.

The thriller, based on Harlan Coben’s book of the same name, follows David Burroughs, who is desperate to find his supposedly dead son. Along the way, he gets help from Rachel, his ex-sister-in-law.

But the Netflix adaptation is not exactly the same as the book. The creator of the show has made changes to the story, and one of the biggest differences is how David and Rachel’s connection is explored. So, does that mean they get together after the events of I Will Find You?

Now, creator Robert Hull has addressed the changes and teased why the show took a different approach.

So, why is the ending of I Will Find You different from the book?

Why David Rachel book ending change I Will Find You

via Netflix

Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly, Hull explained that the final moments of the show were designed to suggest something different from the original story. “That is meant to indicate what I truly wanted to do. And this is a little different from the book,” he said.

Hull explained that he wanted viewers to become invested in David and Rachel’s bond, rather than simply follow the same path as the novel. “My goal was to make you want them to be together,” he said.

But, he also made it clear that the show is not trying to give viewers a simple answer. “Whether they are or not, I think is left open because I think there’s different definitions of soulmates. And I think the journey that they’ve gone on, they’re so connected,” Hull explained.

“If that turns romantic all the better, but I just wanted people rooting for it. After that, my job’s done.”

Basically, the Netflix version wanted to explore the emotional connection between David and Rachel and leave viewers wondering about what their next chapter could look like.

Rachel gets a bigger story in the Netflix show

Why David Rachel book ending change I Will Find You

via Netflix

One of the biggest changes in the adaptation is that Rachel is not just there to support David’s story. The creators wanted her to have her own journey too. Hull explained that this was something they were careful about while making the show.

“We never wanted to cross the line and turn it into the expected,” he said. “Because we wanted to keep Rachel as a colead and have her own story.”

He added, “But honestly, she saves David a lot more in the series than David saves her.”

That was important because the show wanted Rachel to feel like a complete character with her own struggles, choices and emotional journey.

Britt Lower, who plays Rachel, also shared her thoughts on where the characters end up emotionally. “I love that the show ends there – in that quiet, reflective moment rather than a neat resolution,” she told Tudum.

She added, “Rachel and David have both been through profound loss and come out the other side with a deeper understanding of who they are and what really matters.”

“They showed up fully, for Matthew, for their family, for each other, during the hardest chapter of their lives. That’s a pretty extraordinary foundation for whatever comes next. I think they face it with their eyes open.”

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Harlan Coben I Will Find You Netflix TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Maternal Instinct hospital dark tourism site

Staff relive pain that ‘never faded’ as Maternal Instinct hospital becomes dark tourism site

I Will Find You actor Britt Lower responds to *that* twist ending and what it really means

Wooden throne prophecy Aegon HOTD ending

Actor playing Aegon reveals how Helaena’s ‘wooden throne’ prophecy could change his HOTD ending

Latest
Why David Rachel book ending change I Will Find You

I Will Find You creator reveals huge change in David and Rachel’s ending and why it’s not in book

Suchismita Ghosh

He also hints at what happened to them after

Explained: Why Thomas Partey is allowed to play for Ghana against England, amid r*pe charges

Hayley Soen

He wasn’t allowed to play in Ghana’s first World Cup match

Guys, Zoella has been found! Zoe Sugg finally spotted online six months after she disappeared

Ellissa Bain

I’m freaking out

Body of 20-year-old man found in Lancaster’s Williamson Park

Martha Munro

Police were called to the scene the morning of Friday 19th June

Olivia Rodrigo really booked every pop girly for Daisy Chain Festival: Inside the line-up

Zoe Lavender

Festival stage of Chappell Roan, Doechii, Katseye and others joined by special guests

Sequins to shawls: A glimpse of all the best looks at Harry Styles’ Together, Together tour

Harriet Edwards

The ties are giving conference at 5pm, Harry at 8pm

Kate Cassidy and Liam Payne

Kate Cassidy reveals she’s been dumped by new boyfriend after ‘comparing him to Liam Payne’

Hayley Soen

‘I look for Liam in every single guy I meet’

Daveigh Chase's

Daveigh Chase’s mum details previously unheard reason the late Disney child star was homeless

Kieran Galpin

‘I let out this guttural scream’

The wages the Love Island 2026 cast earned in jobs before the show reveal who needs fame boost

Hayley Soen

Jasmine carries in so many ways

A look at Mica’s insane life in Barbados before she went into the Love Island villa

Ellissa Bain

She went to Rihanna’s house once

Woman opens up about affair with her biological dad that led to arrest warrants and a son

Kieran Galpin

She was 24 when the relationship began

Maternal Instinct hospital dark tourism site

Staff relive pain that ‘never faded’ as Maternal Instinct hospital becomes dark tourism site

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It is a story of devastating loss’

‘We’ll show it’: Love Island’s new rules about s*x in the villa, fully explained

Hayley Soen

Bosses have spoken out about changes

‘I will not defend him’: Simba’s brother slates the way he’s behaving in the Love Island villa

Ellissa Bain

He feels so bad for Angelista

Bungee

Dark update on bungee accident as three more arrested over serious claims involving Maria’s body

Kieran Galpin

Search warrants were issued, and mobiles seized

influencer shark bait viral video

Um, influencer ‘nearly dies’ after being thrown in water during strange human shark bait video

Hayley Soen

She was dragged under

The calculating way Taylor Parker fooled so many people for so long with fake pregnancy

Ellissa Bain

This is why nobody noticed

Cheryl Bear Liam Payne fortune trust

Friends reveal real reason Cheryl doesn’t want Bear to receive Liam Payne’s huge fortune now

Suchismita Ghosh

He won’t get full access to funds until he’s 25

Reagan’s sister angrily claps back at Maternal Instinct response and claims she wasn’t paid

Ellissa Bain

‘No one who was interviewed is making any money’

Military joins search for magician missing in wilderness as ominous message appears on his site

Kieran Galpin

They’ve found Daniel Hidden’s car