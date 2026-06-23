I Will Find You creator reveals huge change in David and Rachel’s ending and why it’s not in book

He also hints at what happened to them after

19 seconds ago

Harlan Coben’s books are known for their wild endings, so no one is surprised that Netflix’s I Will Find You final scene has a huge twist, but what everyone wants to know is whether David and Rachel get together or not and why their ending was changed from the book.

The thriller, based on Harlan Coben’s book of the same name, follows David Burroughs, who is desperate to find his supposedly dead son. Along the way, he gets help from Rachel, his ex-sister-in-law.

But the Netflix adaptation is not exactly the same as the book. The creator of the show has made changes to the story, and one of the biggest differences is how David and Rachel’s connection is explored. So, does that mean they get together after the events of I Will Find You?

Now, creator Robert Hull has addressed the changes and teased why the show took a different approach.

So, why is the ending of I Will Find You different from the book?

Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly, Hull explained that the final moments of the show were designed to suggest something different from the original story. “That is meant to indicate what I truly wanted to do. And this is a little different from the book,” he said.

Hull explained that he wanted viewers to become invested in David and Rachel’s bond, rather than simply follow the same path as the novel. “My goal was to make you want them to be together,” he said.

But, he also made it clear that the show is not trying to give viewers a simple answer. “Whether they are or not, I think is left open because I think there’s different definitions of soulmates. And I think the journey that they’ve gone on, they’re so connected,” Hull explained.

“If that turns romantic all the better, but I just wanted people rooting for it. After that, my job’s done.”

Basically, the Netflix version wanted to explore the emotional connection between David and Rachel and leave viewers wondering about what their next chapter could look like.

Rachel gets a bigger story in the Netflix show

One of the biggest changes in the adaptation is that Rachel is not just there to support David’s story. The creators wanted her to have her own journey too. Hull explained that this was something they were careful about while making the show.

“We never wanted to cross the line and turn it into the expected,” he said. “Because we wanted to keep Rachel as a colead and have her own story.”

He added, “But honestly, she saves David a lot more in the series than David saves her.”

That was important because the show wanted Rachel to feel like a complete character with her own struggles, choices and emotional journey.

Britt Lower, who plays Rachel, also shared her thoughts on where the characters end up emotionally. “I love that the show ends there – in that quiet, reflective moment rather than a neat resolution,” she told Tudum.

She added, “Rachel and David have both been through profound loss and come out the other side with a deeper understanding of who they are and what really matters.”

“They showed up fully, for Matthew, for their family, for each other, during the hardest chapter of their lives. That’s a pretty extraordinary foundation for whatever comes next. I think they face it with their eyes open.”

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