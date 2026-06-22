I Will Find You actor Britt Lower responds to *that* twist ending and what it really means

5 hours ago

As with any Harlan Coben show, the ending of I Will Find You was a massive twist. So look away now if you don’t want any spoilers.

The show set off with David, who is serving life in prison for killing his own son Matthew. However, he knows he’s innocent. Then, his sister-in-law Rachel showed up with a creepy photograph she believed could prove Matthew was still alive. David then broke out of prison in a quest to find the truth.

Harlan Coben then did what he does best, and served us twists and shocks throughout. It turned out Matthew is alive, and the man behind his abduction had been Hayden, Rachel’s ex-boyfriend.

Hayden had been under the impression that Rachel was Matthew’s mother, as David’s wife Cheryl had used her sister’s name at a fertility clinic when they were struggling to conceive. Hayden was then desperate to keep Rachel, and came up with the plan of stealing him to raise as his own. He framed David, and faked the entire death.

In a dramatic shoot out, Hayden was killed and David was shot – but survived. Matthew was then returned to his family, and the final scene was David and Rachel holding hands as David’s voice was heard talking about “the road ahead”. People on Twitter have joked this moment proved David had been “with the wrong sister” all along.

Britt Lower has shared her thoughts on the ending of I Will Find You

Britt Lower, who played Rachel in the show, has now responded to its twist ending. She loved that the show ended there, and has broken down what it meant more.

“I love that the show ends there – in that quiet, reflective moment rather than a neat resolution,” she told Tudum. “Rachel and David have both been through profound loss and come out the other side with a deeper understanding of who they are and what really matters.

“They showed up fully – for Matthew, for their family, for each other – during the hardest chapter of their lives. That’s a pretty extraordinary foundation for whatever comes next. I think they face it with their eyes open.”

She then spoke more about the twist with Hayden, and explained: “What’s so devastating about the Hayden reveal is that Rachel has loved him for so long – as a friend, even after they broke up. He was someone she always trusted, someone she went to for support. So the fact that he was at the centre of it all makes it that much more heartbreaking.”

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.