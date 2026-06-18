Wade Griffin testified in the Taylor Parker court case, but Maternal Instinct completely cut it

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Maternal Instinct did a good job of skipping over when Taylor Parker appeared in court, so you might not have known that her ex Wade Griffin testified. We only really saw her sentencing, and not the trial.

Wade Griffin appeared in the Netflix film about his former partner’s crimes, and shared about his relationship with Taylor Parker, and all the lies she told. She had told him quite early on in their relationship that she was pregnant, when she wasn’t.

But nobody could predict what she would do next. Parker kept up the lie for 10 months, and then murdered her pregnant friend, Reagan Simmons Hancock, and removed her unborn baby from her body. She then tried to claim she had given birth to the child herself.

In court, Parker was found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to death on 9th November 2022. She is currently living on death row. But what was missed out of Maternal Instinct on Netflix was what Wade Griffin said in the court case.

Wade Griffin appeared in court on the 12th day of the Taylor Parker case

As per news reports at the time, Wade Griffin appeared in court on the 12th day of the Taylor Parker capital murder trial. He explained he met Parker in 2019, and described their relationship as an “emotional rollercoaster.”

He was asked about Parker’s false claims about having access to lots of family money. “I didn’t have no clue,” Griffin told the court. “I mean, I believed every word she said.”

He said he didn’t like to ask too many questions, because the relationship was new so he didn’t feel as though it was any of his business. “She always had an excuse,” Griffin said. “I’m just a boyfriend. It’s not like we were married, so I’m going by what she told me.”

One day, when Parker was cooking, Griffin testified that she had told him she was “pretty much pregnant”. He told the court that she had told him they were having twins.

“She was cooking. She was a good cook, pretty much the best I ever had. So I was excited,” Griffin said. He then recalled he had seen baby stuff on the counter, and wondered what was going on. Parker told him she had been to the doctors.

“I’m pretty much pregnant,” Griffin said she told him. “We were maybe two or three weeks in at the most.” This was not the fake pregnancy that lead to her killing Reagan Simmons Hancock, it was yet another example of her deception.

Griffin testified Parker made various promises about money. He said he was “blown away” by the web of lies she created, including making up people and messaging him as these made up personas.

He told the court Parker had also pushed him to be more intimate with her, but he believed it was “a trap”. Griffin told the court: “Guess I’m just not a very affectionate, hands-on kinda guy, I guess you would say. Plus, all the financial issues, all these fake people texting me, promising me, promising me that, and just constantly letting me down. I just wasn’t attracted. To the point where I was thinking, this has got to be a trap.”

She then told him again that she was expecting. “When she told me, I was kinda in shock, but it come at the same time I had been telling her we are not financially able to keep everything we had done bought, it was ripping my bank account, none of the money was coming through and she knew I was getting pretty depressed over it,” Griffin said.

‘She’s very believable. Anything I questioned, she had an answer for’

In court, Griffin was straight up asked how he didn’t realise what he was being told was all lies. “Who’s gonna go to this extreme to make up this stuff?” he replied. “So I had no doubts about it.”

He explained he would hear Parker “throwing up” in the bathroom with morning sickness, and she would tell him the baby had been moving a lot in her stomach some days. He told his bosses, who dismissed his worries and told him Parker was definitely pregnant.

Parker then purchased a fake baby bump, and Griffin told the court: “I did not have a clue. It was like her real stomach.” He said he never saw her purchasing anything fake online. “I’d have flipped out if I’d ever seen anything like that,” he added.

When asked why he didn’t ask more questions about Parker’s doctor’s appointments and “scheduling in” her birth, he said: “I didn’t know nothing about that because I never had a kid and didn’t know how all that stuff worked.”

Griffin was again pushed on how he believed everything, and replied: “She’s very believable. Anything I questioned, she had an answer for… She always had an answer for everything. She had an excuse and a way to believe exactly what she was telling me. She had backup paperwork on all of it.”

Wade Griffin told the court what he knew about the day of the murders

Wade Griffin told the court that on the day Taylor Parker killed Reagan Simmons Hancock and removed her baby, they had planned to go to a hog sale, and then induce the baby. He had planned to get up around 3:30am, and Parker was already awake. She claimed she’d been up all night with cramps.

When he arrived at the hospital, Griffin was met with police. “They told me to turn around and put my hands on the wall, and I said, ‘What’s going on?’,” he told the court room. He was then taken to the police station, but still didn’t really know what for.

He then learned Parker was not pregnant, and that she might have been involved with the murder of Reagan Hancock. When asked how this realisation has affected him, Griffin said: “Pretty much ruined my whole reputation. Slandered my name, my brothers, my mom. I lost my job over it. Still trying to figure out stuff today. Worst thing I’ve ever had to live through, for sure.”

He added Parker is the “best I’ve ever seen” at lying.

Maternal Instinct is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.