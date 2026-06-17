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Full video of Taylor Parker’s hospital interrogation is worse than what was in Maternal Instinct

‘I’ve never hurt anybody… the baby fell out’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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In Maternal Instinct on Netflix, we only saw a very small snippet of the interrogation Taylor Parker had when she arrived in hospital. After faking her pregnancy for 10 months, she arrived in hospital saying she had just given birth.

However, what had actually just happened was incomprehensible. Taylor Parker had just murdered her 21-year-old pregnant friend, Reagan Simmons Hancock. She had then brutally cut her unborn baby out of her abdomen, and claimed she had given birth to it herself.

When she arrived in hospital, Taylor Parker was met with doubt, so an interrogation between herself, authorities, and doctors ended up happening. They questioned her about if she had really given birth, and what had happened. We saw parts of this in Maternal Instinct on Netflix, but the full video has shown this actually took place over nearly two hours.

Taylor Parker hospital interrogation

via YouTube

The full clip, caught on bodycams worn by hospital staff, started with staff doubting Parker’s story. They said she “should be haemorrhaging right now” if she had just given birth. They also said the hormone released by the placenta was not present.

The doctors and staff then joined Taylor Parker in the room she was in. She then told them she “didn’t know it was a big deal” to decline tests, and seemed to agree to have some tests done.

People in the comments of the video have noticed when Parker “told on herself” as when a doctor was examining her, he asked: “How many children have you had?” Parker stated “two” not three.

Taylor Parker hospital interrogation

via YouTube

Then, a staff member said: “We know you had a hysterectomy some time back, and you’ve claimed to be pregnant for a while, but that you really weren’t. So we’re trying to figure out where this baby came from.” Parker denied it all, as we saw in the Netflix film.

Parker was then informed a woman had her baby removed from her body, and she said: “I didn’t hurt anybody”. She later added: “I don’t know what lady you’re talking about.”

She was then told: “Essentially what we have is we have a dead woman in Texas. And you took a baby out of her, which caused her to die. My question is, is Taylor a cold-blooded murderer? Or is it something else?” The man then asked Parker if she had suffered from any mental illness, or had been through any “emotional things” that might have made her do this.

“I didn’t kill anybody,” Parker replied. “I didn’t kill anybody. I wasn’t with her.” She continued to say the baby belonged to her.

Parker was then told it is believed she is “a cold-blooded killer” who “plotted for the last eight months to murder this woman and steal her baby.” She was told there was “heinous” evidence to prove “without a shadow of a doubt” that was what happened. Parker lay in silence as she was told she was a killer.

Taylor Parker hospital interrogation

via YouTube

Parker then began to tell her version of events, which included claiming both she and Reagan having a knife in their hands at some point. “I’ve never hurt anybody, I don’t have a record,” Parker continued to preach.

“She stabbed me first,” Parker claimed, and then said she had pushed Reagan who “fell with the knife”. Her story constantly changed, and didn’t make any logical sense. She also claimed the baby “fell out” during their fight and she was in fact “saving” the baby.

The man later took the passcode for Parker’s phone, and left the room. A woman then sat at the bedside, and Parker told her: “I don’t know why I did it. I don’t know what’s wrong with me. I’ve never been a bad person.” She then said she “blacked out” and that Reagan had “called me a liar”.

The video ended with police entering the room and saying they are “taking her to jail”. Parker then got out the bed, was handcuffed and taken to a car outside.

Watch the full video of Taylor Parker’s hospital interrogation here:

Maternal Instinct is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Maternal Instinct Netflix True crime TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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