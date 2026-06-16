The horrific list of Taylor Parker’s further criminal activity that Maternal Instinct missed out

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As much as we saw in the Netflix documentary film, there is a further list of criminal activity by Taylor Parker that Maternal Instinct missed out. The Netflix film tells the shocking story of how Parker murdered her pregnant friend, Reagan Simmons Hancock.

Parker murdered the 21-year-old expectant mother, and then cut her unborn baby out of her abdomen after faking a pregnancy to her boyfriend and family. Parker was found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to death on 9th November 2022. She is currently living on death row.

Court documents have revealed more beyond the documentary, and they include a list of criminal activity Taylor Parker has to her name, both inside and outside of jail. Despite claiming remorse, the documents state Parker has “repeatedly and continuously engaged in criminal behaviour.”

Taylor Parker lied about being pregnant on ‘several occasions’

The Netflix film didn’t mention that this wasn’t actually the first time Parker had lied about being pregnant. In the court document, Texas prosecutors said prior to this case, “the defendant had faked several prior pregnancies, including a fake pregnancy with Hunter Parker (her ex-husband), two fake pregnancies between Hunter Parker and Wade Griffin, and a fake pregnancy with twins when she first met Wade Griffin.”

She attempted to frame another inmate for her murder

Arguably the most shocking detail in the documents, is that it’s been alleged Taylor Parker attempted to frame another inmate for the murder she committed. This was described as a “twisted and extremely complicated plot” to manipulate another inmate, Hannah Hullender, into “confessing” to Reagan Simmons Hancock’s murder.

Police found a “witness statement” handwritten by Parker, which suggested what an inmate named Hanna Hullender was supposed to say. She told the inmate to tell police to say she had seen a man making “drug drops around the jail” and that the same vehicle had been seen by her at the scene of Reagan’s murder.

Hanna Hullender, who according to prosecutors was “mentally fragile”, said she was afraid of Parker because of her “ability to manipulate Corrections Officers and other inmates.”

It would appear the plan was to frame Hullender as a “suspect”, something Parker believed would be enough to release her from jail and dismiss all charges. They stated: “The defendant is taking steps to alter her handwriting in order to avoid being implicated in the plot to frame up Hanna Hullender in the murders.”

Taylor Parker engaged in other types of fraud

As well as lying about being pregnant, the document also noted that Taylor Parker repeatedly “engaged in welfare and benefits fraud.”

She created a scheme to avoid medical costs

Whilst on death row, it’s been reported that Taylor Parker created a scheme in order to get around paying medical bills. When inmates rack up medical bills, the money can be taken out of their jail accounts, that keep a record of money they earn or get given by family to buy things through a jail commissary.

Instead, Parker would allegedly get her family to send money to other inmates, who would buy things for her. Then, she would have no money to cover medical bills. At the time of the court document being written, she owed over $2,200.

Taylor Parker has engaged in relationships with fellow prisoners

It’s also been claimed in the docs that Parker has had relationships with fellow prisoners. In the US, prisoners are generally not allowed to engage in intimate relationships with other inmates. S*xual contact is forbidden.

Maternal Instinct is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.