Taylor Parker is the latest, but who are the other women currently on death row in Texas?

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In Maternal Instinct on Netflix, it is mentioned that Taylor Parker is now one of seven women who are behind bars on death row in Texas. She is the latest woman to be housed there, awaiting her execution date.

The Netflix film tells the shocking story of how Parker murdered her pregnant friend, Reagan Simmons Hancock. She killed the 21-year-old, then brutally removed her unborn baby from her abdomen. She then attempted to tell medical professionals that she had birthed the child herself, after faking pregnancy for 10 months.

Parker was found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to death on 9th November 2022. She is currently living on death row. Here’s a rundown of all seven women who are currently serving time on death row in Texas.

Taylor Parker

As we learned, Taylor Parker is the latest woman to be housed on death row in Texas. She’s been there since November 2022. According to her record, she does not yet have a scheduled execution date.

Kimberly Cargill

Kimberly Cargill arrived on death row in 2012. Her record has explained: “Subject did not want the victim to testify against her in a child protective case. Subject told the victim she would come and get her and hide her so she would not be required to testify because of the subpoena. Subject claims the victim had a seizure and quit breathing while they were driving. She drove her to a county road, doused the victim with lighter fluid and set her clothes on fire. Subject then left the scene.”

Melissa Elizabeth Lucio

After abusing her child, Lucio has been housed on death row since 2008. “On February 17, 2007, paramedics were dispatched to a residence where they found an unresponsive two-year-old child who subsequently died,” her file has said. “Evidence of abuse led to the arrest and conviction of Lucio, the child’s mother.”

Linda Carty

Linda Carty was 42 when she committed the offence that has seen her housed at death row in Texas since 2002. In 2001, she and three others invaded a home, and kidnapped a 25-year-old female and her newborn son. The victim subsequently died of suffocation, but the baby was found unharmed.

Brittany Marlowe Holberg

Holberg has been housed on death row for nearly 30 years now. She was first received there in 1998. Holberg robbed and murdered an 80-year-old male in his home.

Darlie Lynn Routier

In 1996, Routier stabbed and killed her five-year-old and six-year-old sons. She was sentenced to death in 1997.

Erica Yvonne Sheppard

In 1993, Sheppard and a co-defendant murdered a 43-year-old woman in her home in order to rob her car. She’s been waiting for her execution on death row since 1995.

Maternal Instinct is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.