When Taylor Parker’s execution date will be and why she won’t get a last death row meal

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As seen in Netflix’s latest true crime documentary Maternal Instinct, Taylor Parker was found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to death on 9th November 2022, but when is her execution date?

The 33-year-old is currently living on death row in Texas after murdering 21-year-old expecting mother Reagen Simmons-Hancock and cutting her unborn baby out of her abdomen.

She stole the baby after faking a pregnancy to her boyfriend Wade Griffin and family, and tried to convince the police that she had just given birth to the infant on the side of the road, but was quickly arrested.

When is Maternal Instinct’s Taylor Parker’s execution date?

Taylor Parker’s execution date hasn’t been set yet, but it won’t be for many years. As revealed by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the average time an inmate is on death row in the state is 11.05 years.

She was given the death penalty in 2022, so she has only been on death row for four years so far. That means her execution likely won’t be until at least 2033. However, real data suggests that most prisoners in Texas actually spend an average of about 18 years and 4 months waiting for an execution. So, it might not be until 2040.

The time prisoners are on death row is usually over a decade to allow time for the mandatory appeals process, as inmates have a right to appeal their sentence through both state and federal courts.

Taylor has already made two appeals to lower her sentence, which have both been denied. Her first appeal in November 2025 was rejected by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. She then filed a second one to the US Supreme Court in March 2026 to review her death sentence, which was denied in May.

Here’s why Taylor Parker won’t get a last death row meal

When Parker is executed, she won’t get to choose a last death row meal because the 87-year tradition was abolished in 2011.

The change came after a prisoner called Lawrence Russell Brewer requested a huge meal and then didn’t eat any of it because he wasn’t hungry. Brewer, a white supremacist who was executed for killing James Byrd Jr in a 1998 race hate crime, ordered two fried chicken steaks, a triple bacon cheeseburger, three fajitas, a meat pizza, a pint of ice cream and peanut butter fudge.

He then refused to eat any of it, which led Senator John Whitmire to call the meal privilege “inappropriate”. He said: “Enough is enough. It is extremely inappropriate to give a person sentenced to death such a privilege. It’s a privilege which the perpetrator did not provide to their victim.”

Just two hours later, the executive director of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Brad Livingston, said the tradition would be abolished. Ever since then, all Texas inmates on death row have received the same meal served to all prisoners on the unit, and aren’t able to choose their own final meal.