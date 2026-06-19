In full: The frantic 911 calls that were made on the day Taylor Parker killed Reagan Hancock

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In some of the most gut-wrenching scenes in Maternal Instinct, we saw Reagan Hancock’s mother recall the 911 call she made on the day her daughter was murdered by Taylor Parker.

Jessica Brookes appeared on Maternal Instinct on Netflix, and told of how she had found her daughter dead and covered in blood, and rang emergency services. She had been brutally killed by Parker, who then removed Reagan’s unborn child, and tried to claim she had given birth herself.

During the capital murder trial of Taylor Parker, the 911 call made by Jessica Brookes was heard in full. As was the one that Parker herself made, when she claimed to need an ambulance because she had given birth.

During the case, the jury was warned that the calls would be a hard listen. Some family members left the courtroom. According to news reports at the time, New Boston PD 911 dispatcher Katie Jiminez took the stand. She took two separate 911 calls the morning of the murders. One of these was at 9:36am, from Taylor Parker, and the other around 10:15am, from Reagan’s mother, Jessica Brookes.

On the 911 call from Taylor Parker, she was crying. She told the dispatcher: “I have a state trooper behind me and I need an ambulance because I started having my baby!”

The dispatcher noted her location, and that she had gone into labor and that she had a state trooper (a member of law enforcement) behind her. He was pulling in behind her when she called.

They then asked what number she was calling from, and Taylor Parker said she needed to go to Idabel. “That’s where my doctor is!” Parker cried. “I started having my baby!” This was followed by even more crying.

Then, the jury heard the 911 call from Jessica Brookes. She frantically told the dispatcher: “Help me! My daughter’s been murdered!” The dispatcher then asked her what had happened. Brookes was so distraught that a lot of the call is inaudible, and it’s difficult to tell what she was saying.

She said: “I don’t know! Somebody [inaudible]…there’s blood everywhere! Oh, my babies! Oh my God!” The dispatcher then told her officers were on their way.

Jessica Brookes could then be heard crying and calling out to her husband Marcus. She could be heard as she asked him: “Did they hurt her? I can’t do this. My baby, my baby, my baby!”

Jessica was heard asking if Kynlee, Reagan’s three-year-old daughter, was ok. “I can’t tell what happened. Did they just hurt her? What did they do? There’s so much blood. There’s so much blood!,” she said.

Three minutes into the call, Kynlee was heard asking: “Where’s mommy?” When police arrived, the call ended.

Maternal Instinct is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.