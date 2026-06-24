Turns out Aaron and Shawn Ashmore are NOT the same person, so which one is in I Will Find You?

Why am I only learning this now?!

4 hours ago

Chat, why am I only now discovering that Aaron and Shawn Ashmore are two different people, and not the same person with a stacked IMDb?

The revelation came with the release of Harlan Coben’s latest Netflix project, I Will Find You. In it, one of them played Ronald Dreason, a hospital administrator and Cheryl’s new husband. Though it was looking like Ronald was the mastermind before Matthew’s kidnapping, he actually turned out to be a pretty solid dude; helping David and Rachel discover the truth.

But here’s where things get wild, because I wrongly assumed that Aaron and Shawn Ashmore were the same person. It turns out we’ve been watching two different people for years, and no one clocked it.

Is it Aaron and Shawn Ashmore in I Will Find You?

Aaron Ashmore's first appearance as Ronald Dreason in the mini-series I Will Find You, episode 2 (S01E02), released on June 18th, 2026.#aaronashmore pic.twitter.com/qd9eAZSatB — BestOf Aaron Ashmore (@BestOfAAshmore) June 20, 2026

In Netflix’s new Harlan Coben adaptation, I Will Find You, the character of Ronald Dreason was played by Aaron Ashmore and not Shawn.

Talking about their relationship, and the challenges of individuality and identity as a twin, Aaron said: “Being twins, everybody wants to put you in the same box. You’re not allowed to be individuals. You’re the twins.”

Their credits are extensive

I wouldn’t feel too bad about mistaking the twin brothers for the same person, because half of Twitter has also stumbled upon that revelation. It turns out that the Ashmore in X-Men and the Ashmore in Ginny & Georgia are two different people.

Let’s see how many times you’ve gotten it wrong; here are Aaron Ashmore’s most popular projects:

Smallville

Killjoys

Locke & Key

Ginny & Georgia

SkyMed

Lost Girl

Private Practice

His brother Shawn’s films and TV shows include:

X-Men, X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, and X-Men: Days of Future Past

Aftermath

Frozen

Animorphs

Smallville

S.W.A.T.

The Rookie

The Boys

Shawn has also lent his voice to a number of video games like Alan Wake and Alan Wake II, Sons of the Forest, and Quantum Break.

I Will Find You is available now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix/Facebook