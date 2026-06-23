I love Harlan Coben, but the glaring plot hole in Netflix’s I Will Find You is doing my head in

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The latest addition to Harlan Coben’s Netflix bank, I Will Find You, is generating quite the reaction online, with some calling it the best of the lot and others questioning plot holes, pacing, and an overuse of twists.

Harlan Coben’s massive Netflix deal has seen many of his books adapted into TV shows – but not all of them are created equal. Though most pack a punch, dropping twist after twist that makes you question everything, others were overshadowed by series like Safe, The Innocent, and Stay Close.

Whether I Will Find You rises to that height is a matter of time, but the questionable plot holes certainly aren’t helping.

Spoilers from this point; you have been warned.

The I Will Find You plot hole driving me INSANE

In the final couple of episodes, it’s revealed that Hayden Payne is the mastermind behind Matthew’s kidnapping and framing his dad, David.

He’d carried out his dastardly plan after wrongly assuming that his then-girlfriend Rachel was getting artificially inseminated. It was actually her sister, Cheryl, leading Hayden to assume that Matthew is his son. In reality, Cheryl had already been pregnant with Matthew when she went to the clinic.

And here’s where the plot hole comes in.

Despite being the privileged son of a literal billionaire, Hayden didn’t pursue his assumptions through legal channels or through money. Instead, acting on the assumption that Matthew was his son, he replaced the boy with a terminally ill boy from Switzerland before beating him with a baseball bat, framing David in the process.

As one person put it on Reddit: “And Hayden? Illogical plot… if I was some rich dude who thought Cheryl had my sperm baby I’d use my resources to at least verify the kid is actually mine before you know.. bringing in a dying orphan from another country, brutally murdering that child, swapping it, kidnapping, and raising the kid in a secret life. Like damn that went from 0-100 real quick.”

“Wouldn’t you do that BEFORE you go through all that trouble? Seriously. He had already brought the kid over and killed him before having the results. So dumb,” another said.

Simply put, he committed a series of heinous crimes for literally no reason. He could have easily gotten hold of Matthew’s DNA, which would have confirmed that he wasn’t the father. He also didn’t have to beat a child with a baseball bat; seriously, wtf?

In a world where billionaires are committing atrocities every single damn day, I struggle to believe he couldn’t have used his money to get what he wanted.

I Will Find You is available now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix