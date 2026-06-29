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The cringe code phrase Lola and Sean use to say ‘I love you’ on Love Island is sickening

It’s so bad

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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After getting dumped from Love Island, Tommy has revealed the cringe phrase Lola and Sean use in the villa to tell each other “I love you,” and it’s so bad.

The pair have been together since the very first day in the villa and have been going from strength to strength. They haven’t really had any issues at all, and it’s been smooth sailing all the way through.

But people are still convinced his head is going to turn, especially after influencer Charleen Murphy, who he knows from home, came in, and there’s something about them that people just don’t like. According to Tommy, they do seem pretty in love.

Speaking to Maya Jama on Sunday night’s Aftersun, Tommy was asked if Lola and Sean are actually the “real deal”. He said they spend every single second together and use the phrase “elephant juice” as a sneaky way of saying “I love you” in code.

“They spend every moment of the day together that they can. They’ve got a little code where they say ‘elephant juice’ and apparently that’s like saying ‘I love you’ without saying ‘I love you’. So honestly, they are like [the real deal],” he said.

Credit: ITV

If you’re not familiar, elephant juice is a secret way of saying “I love you” because the mouth movements are identical. Basically, if you mouth the word “elephant juice” it looks like you’re saying “I love you” because your mouth and lips move in the same way. It’s something people used to do in primary school, not fully grown adults. Yeah, cringe.

Tommy then hinted that despite Lola and Sean acting all loved up in the villa, the boys didn’t actually like them together and were hoping that someone else would come in for him. Interesting.

Now that Charleen has entered Casa Amor, who knows what could happen. It definitely seems like she’s more interested in Aidan and Kavan, though. We’ll have to wait and see.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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