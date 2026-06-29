‘I’m bleeding’: Protesting influencer speaks out after being ‘nearly murdered’ at BET Awards

He got out of prison last week

5 seconds ago

Celebs like Cardi B, Olivia Dean, and Michael B. Jordan won big at the BET Awards last night, but outside the venue, Jake Lang and a bunch of other right-wingers were protesting.

Jake Lang, who was released from prison just last week, is a political influencer who gained infamy after the January 6 insurrection, which he was part of. Since then, he’s capitalised on his notoriety by running for the Senate in Florida, preaching the MAGA lines, and organising right-wing protests and demonstrations. He’s been arrested at least four times since January 6, for which Donald Trump pardoned him.

The BET Awards have long been a celebration of Black excellence, so of course, Jake and his gaggle of right-wingers protested outside. They were seemingly protesting about the ongoing case of Karmelo Anthony, a Black high school student who stabbed his classmate, Austin Metcalf, during an altercation. The protestors were carrying placards with phrases like “Black parents are failures”, “support the death penalty,” and one that called for the death penalty for homosexuals, rapists, murderers, and paedophiles.

A counter-protest was apparently staged as a result, and chaos ensued outside the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles. In videos shared by News2Share and Jake himself, you can see fights breaking out on the street.

Jake Lang has now spoken out after the BET Awards

Sharing an out-of-context clip to his Twitter account, Jake Lang claimed, “I was just nearly MURDERED” as he compared his alleged attackers to wild animals.

I was just nearly MURDERED by a violent BLACK MOB outside the BET Awards!!!! They smashed a GLASS BOTTLE over me that SHATTERED and cut my face!!!😡😡😡 They ganged up on us like a pack of wild hyenas!!!! I am bleeding badly & cut everywhere and on the way to the Hospital now pic.twitter.com/ueOsRqV2c8 — Jake Lang – January 6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 (@JakeLang) June 29, 2026

“I was just nearly MURDERED by a violent BLACK MOB outside the BET Awards!!!! They smashed a GLASS BOTTLE over me that SHATTERED and cut my face!!! They ganged up on us like a pack of wild hyenas!!!! I am bleeding badly & cut everywhere and on the way to the Hospital now,” he said.

Though Jake claimed he was injured in the scuffle, the bottle-smashing incident was not caught on camera, and neither was the blood.

It doesn’t appear as though any arrests were made.

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Featured image credit: Twitter/Jake Lang