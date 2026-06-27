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Apparently it’s National Picky Bits Day, so here’s every Russell Group uni as an M&S snack

Of course Cambridge is olives

Zoe Lavender | Guides
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According to M&S, today (Saturday 27th June) is National Picky Bits Day. While I’m not sure how official it is, the current heatwave has me more than happy to partake.

Having a good browse at the M&S picky bits aisle is definitely a British summer canon event that can bring so much joy to a picnic in the sun.

Your choice of M&S picky bit can dictate what kind of person you are. So, of course, I had to match every Russell Group university to an iconic bite or treat.

University of Birmingham – Topped chicken tikka dip

Brum is full of diverse food culture and chicken tikka really encapsulates the bursts of flavour, although we all know that one poshy who says it’s too spicy.

University of Bristol – Fresh herb aromatic falafels

Bristol is that one person who’s favourite Taylor Swift song is Shake It off and falafel is that very basic choice of a Taylor Swift song. It’s good but it’s not that good.

University of Cambridge –  Olives

via Unsplash

Somehow olives just scream old money, with their demographic of rich middle-aged dads that all went to Cambridge and eat olives on a yacht.

Cardiff University – Crunchy crudité platter

A platter full of vegetables as a choice for an M&S picky bit, is definitely questionable but very much appreciated. Cardiff and the vegetable platter share the similar experience of often being forgotten but when they do appear you realise how good it actually is. This doesn’t make you special though.

Durham University – Greek style bean pot

You definitely try the Greek bean pot as a one off but then are left disappointed by it being just a fancier version of beans. Durham is known for being packed with private school students and yet is often brough down from being forgotten, probably because it’s up north.

University of Edinburgh – Edamame beans

via Unsplash

An unconventional choice but you know, each to their own.

University of Exeter – Prawn cocktail sea food platter

Exeter is by the sea and Exeter students love to make the beach aesthetic their whole personality. Plus, a seafood platter is just one of the things you associate with posh private school students, it wouldn’t be surprising if they were looking for some lobster as well.

University for Glasgow – Tomatoes and Italian mozzarella

It’s a classic, you know everyone will enjoy it and everyone loves Glasgow.

Imperial College London – Pork cocktail sausages

A bit of a soulless choice for all the Imperial College London STEM students who are probably trying to max out their protein intake for their one and only hobby, gym.

King’s College London – Popcorn chicken

King’s College London is probably full of picky eaters that claim to like a lot of cultured food and yet always choose the safest option.

University of Leeds – Topped chicken Caesar dip

An absolutely beloved choice as anything chicken Caesar just embodies a popular, fashion girly who attends Leeds.

University of Liverpool – Chickpeas and chorizo

There’s definitely a British thing about disliking scousers and chickpeas but if you take the plunge then you’ll probably realise how great they are or continue disliking them out loud.

London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) – Red and yellow chargrilled peppers

A bit of a plain but necessary choice with all of the finance students at LSE that are probably drowning in work and just grabbed the easiest thing everyone would like.

University of Manchester – Chicken shawarma dip

The chicken shawarma dip gives the same feeling as a legendary night out in Manchester.

Newcastle University – Pork pies

You would think everyone enjoys pork pies but everyone all knows that one person who doesn’t like pastry and also probably doesn’t like true northerners.

University of Nottingham – Scotch eggs

A strange choice. You always forget scotch eggs exists until you see them. I don’t think anyone would willingly choose a scotch egg for an M&S picky bit, apart from Nottingham students of course.

It makes sense as they are considered a sporty university and need a lot of efficient protein foods, but if that’s not you reason for choosing it – you definitely attend Nottingham.

University of Oxford – Strawberry and cream fruity dip

The new strawberry and cream fruity dip that M&S has recently launched has the same vibes as Wimbledon’s strawberries and cream and we all know every Oxford student has been to Wimbledon.

Queen Mary University of London – Chocolate pistachio dip

Queen Mary University of London is definitely too cool for anything old so they have the new M&S chocolate and pistachio dip. To me, pistachio and chocolate just screams a girl in London.

Queen’s University Belfast – Marinated turmeric cauliflower florets

If everyone had to recite all 24 Russell Group unis it is almost guaranteed that Queen’s University is always conveniently forgotten.

This can be said with cauliflower florets as an M&S picky bit, you won’t believe it until you see it. Either way both are still good and definitely underrated.

University of Sheffield – Cheese and onion muffin

An underrated university and an underrated snack. You may not enjoy it as a regular as it can leave you with a weird smelling breath but it is always good for a change of pace.

University of Southampton – Dinky rainbow bhajis

Although not a seaside food, still a choice that everyone is hesitant about but actually enjoys it.

University College London (UCL) – Fully loaded Mexican-style dip

Everyone knows it and everyone loves the idea of it. Until you actually eat it and realise that the layers just mix together into brown sludge which ruins the aesthetic and taste of it all.

In a similar pattern with UCL, as the expensive prices and the overcrowded, noisy underground and streets ruins the aesthetic experience of it all.

University of Warwick –  Calamari rings

Boring, bland, somehow feels posh but isn’t actually true posh. Calamari rings and Warwick are both a bit dull, sorry.

University of York – Mini sausage rolls

A northern classic but just a fancier version of a staple Greggs sausage roll as York is just a fancy northern university that’s still somehow relatable to the masses.

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Zoe Lavender | Guides
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