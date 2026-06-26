Ranked: Uni courses by financial return – performing arts leaves you £43k poorer than non-grads

A quarter of all UK graduates will be financially worse off over their lifetime than if they hadn’t gone to university, according to new IFS research

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Studying medicine at university will deliver an average £408,000 lifetime financial return, while a performing arts degree will leave you £43,000 worse off than if you hadn’t gone to university at all, according to research by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

While medicine and economics deliver returns of over £300,000, creative subjects are less likely to be financially beneficial.

A languages degree delivers an average £6,000 lifetime loss, while philosophy leaves you £9,000 worse off and acreative arts degree loses you £40,000, taking into account student loan repayments.

In response to the IFS findings, the Department for Education confirmed it plans to consult on minimum entry standards for universities, saying it would take “drastic action to tackle poor-quality degrees.”

Jacqui Smith, Minister for Skills, said: “Going to university and getting a degree is one of the most transformational things a young person can do. But it is not a universal guarantee of success and not all degrees are equal.”

Here are 31 university subjects ranked by average lifetime financial return, from highest to lowest, according to IFS research.

Figures represent average lifetime earnings after tax and student loan repayments, compared to similar people who did not attend university. The analysis follows people who took their GCSEs in 2001-02, with earnings observed to age 37 and projected beyond that.

Medicine – £408,000 Economics – £394,000 Medical sciences – £182,000 Law – £177,000 Business – £174,000 Nursing – £142,000 Maths – £133,000 Computing – £128,000 Pharmacology – £126,000 Engineering – £103,000 Politics – £87,000 Allied health – £77,000 Architecture – £74,000 Chemistry – £67,000 Social care – £62,000 Education – £61,000 History – £56,000 Physics – £56,000 Technology – £51,000 Sociology – £47,000 Psychology – £39,000 General sciences – £36,000 Biosciences – £32,000 Media – £29,000 Geography – £26,000 Agriculture – £24,000 English – £9,000 Languages – -£6,000 Philosophy – -£9,000 Creative arts – -£40,000 Performing arts – -£43,000

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