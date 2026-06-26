Ranked: Uni courses by financial return – performing arts leaves you £43k poorer than non-grads
A quarter of all UK graduates will be financially worse off over their lifetime than if they hadn’t gone to university, according to new IFS research
Studying medicine at university will deliver an average £408,000 lifetime financial return, while a performing arts degree will leave you £43,000 worse off than if you hadn’t gone to university at all, according to research by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).
While medicine and economics deliver returns of over £300,000, creative subjects are less likely to be financially beneficial.
A languages degree delivers an average £6,000 lifetime loss, while philosophy leaves you £9,000 worse off and acreative arts degree loses you £40,000, taking into account student loan repayments.
In response to the IFS findings, the Department for Education confirmed it plans to consult on minimum entry standards for universities, saying it would take “drastic action to tackle poor-quality degrees.”
Jacqui Smith, Minister for Skills, said: “Going to university and getting a degree is one of the most transformational things a young person can do. But it is not a universal guarantee of success and not all degrees are equal.”
Here are 31 university subjects ranked by average lifetime financial return, from highest to lowest, according to IFS research.
Figures represent average lifetime earnings after tax and student loan repayments, compared to similar people who did not attend university. The analysis follows people who took their GCSEs in 2001-02, with earnings observed to age 37 and projected beyond that.
- Medicine – £408,000
- Economics – £394,000
- Medical sciences – £182,000
- Law – £177,000
- Business – £174,000
- Nursing – £142,000
- Maths – £133,000
- Computing – £128,000
- Pharmacology – £126,000
- Engineering – £103,000
- Politics – £87,000
- Allied health – £77,000
- Architecture – £74,000
- Chemistry – £67,000
- Social care – £62,000
- Education – £61,000
- History – £56,000
- Physics – £56,000
- Technology – £51,000
- Sociology – £47,000
- Psychology – £39,000
- General sciences – £36,000
- Biosciences – £32,000
- Media – £29,000
- Geography – £26,000
- Agriculture – £24,000
- English – £9,000
- Languages – -£6,000
- Philosophy – -£9,000
- Creative arts – -£40,000
- Performing arts – -£43,000
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