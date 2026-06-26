The Tab

Ranked: Uni courses by financial return – performing arts leaves you £43k poorer than non-grads

A quarter of all UK graduates will be financially worse off over their lifetime than if they hadn’t gone to university, according to new IFS research

Esther Knowles | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Studying medicine at university will deliver an average £408,000 lifetime financial return, while a performing arts degree will leave you £43,000 worse off than if you hadn’t gone to university at all, according to research by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

While medicine and economics deliver returns of over £300,000, creative subjects are less likely to be financially beneficial.

A languages degree delivers an average £6,000 lifetime loss, while philosophy leaves you £9,000 worse off and acreative arts degree loses you £40,000, taking into account student loan repayments.

In response to the IFS findings, the Department for Education confirmed it plans to consult on minimum entry standards for universities, saying it would take “drastic action to tackle poor-quality degrees.”

Jacqui Smith, Minister for Skills, said: “Going to university and getting a degree is one of the most transformational things a young person can do. But it is not a universal guarantee of success and not all degrees are equal.”

Here are 31 university subjects ranked by average lifetime financial return, from highest to lowest, according to IFS research.

Figures represent average lifetime earnings after tax and student loan repayments, compared to similar people who did not attend university. The analysis follows people who took their GCSEs in 2001-02, with earnings observed to age 37 and projected beyond that.

  1. Medicine – £408,000
  2. Economics – £394,000
  3. Medical sciences – £182,000
  4. Law – £177,000
  5. Business – £174,000
  6. Nursing – £142,000
  7. Maths – £133,000
  8. Computing – £128,000
  9. Pharmacology – £126,000
  10. Engineering – £103,000
  11. Politics – £87,000
  12. Allied health – £77,000
  13. Architecture – £74,000
  14. Chemistry – £67,000
  15. Social care – £62,000
  16. Education – £61,000
  17. History – £56,000
  18. Physics – £56,000
  19. Technology – £51,000
  20. Sociology – £47,000
  21. Psychology – £39,000
  22. General sciences – £36,000
  23. Biosciences – £32,000
  24. Media – £29,000
  25. Geography – £26,000
  26. Agriculture – £24,000
  27. English – £9,000
  28. Languages – -£6,000
  29. Philosophy – -£9,000
  30. Creative arts – -£40,000
  31. Performing arts – -£43,000

Featured image via Unsplash

More on: Money University University rankings
Esther Knowles | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Read Next

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by endowment income – Oxford at £154m, Cardiff at just £1.4m

Ranked: The 20 UK universities with lowest student satisfaction in 2027 – Edinburgh third worst

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by graduate employment in QS rankings – Queen’s Belfast last

Latest

Former Lord Provost calls for Glasgow protest ban after counter-demonstrations

Julieta Garzon Campos

Racism must be ‘tackled’ but not at the expense of Glasgow’s cultural reputation, argues Dr Michael Kelly

My Central line tube was evacuated after catching fire – is it time to install AC?

Zoe Lavender

A woman filmed her tube getting evacuated at Shepherd’s Bush station

Wait, are Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez dating again?! The rumours explained

Ellissa Bain

I’m freaking out

Taylor Parker family now Maternal Instinct

Where Taylor Parker’s family are now after her horrifying lies destroyed all their lives

Suchismita Ghosh

Her daughter is doing counselling to help cope with what happened

Explained: The current controversies surrounding Warwickshire council leader George Finch

Isabella Link

The 19-year-old Reform politician has faced complaints, an investigation and online scrutiny in recent weeks

The two reasons so many players are wearing pink boots at the World Cup 2026

Ellissa Bain

I’ve been wondering

Everything you need to know about being that performative England ‘supporter’ during the World Cup

Madeleine Bond

Vindaloo, vindaloo, we’re England, we’re going to drink one more pint than you.

Ex-chef sues Kylie Jenner miscarriage

Kylie Jenner sued by ex-chef who says gruelling workload caused heartbreaking miscarriage

Suchismita Ghosh

‘She experienced extreme physical exhaustion and heaviness throughout her body’

A no-nonsense guide to the best York pubs to watch England bring it home in the World Cup

Hannah Rambour

Aka the best locations to perform your rendition of It’s Coming Home

The bizarre reason Taylor Parker won’t get to choose a last meal on death row

Ellissa Bain

She’ll be given the same food as the other prisoners

Exclusive: Vinted issues statement on human trafficking claims as people spot ‘listings for kids’

Kieran Galpin

‘We are collaborating closely with the competent authorities’

KATSEYE update Manon future

KATSEYE finally address Manon’s future in the group after four months of utter silence

Suchismita Ghosh

They also explained why they still refer to themselves as a group of six

We now know Zoe Sugg is building a donkey sanctuary during internet break in rogue update

Ellissa Bain

It’s so random but so her

Ranked: Uni courses by financial return – performing arts leaves you £43k poorer than non-grads

Esther Knowles

A quarter of all UK graduates will be financially worse off over their lifetime than if they hadn’t gone to university, according to new IFS research

A full deep dive into the Premier League footballer Priya dated before Love Island

Ellissa Bain

He’s a pretty big deal n

Featured image before edits via YouTube

The queer film you should watch before pride month ends based on your Lancs Uni degree

Martha Munro

Because Bottoms is the real education here

Uni of Manchester named most sustainable university in world despite ranking 40th in QS rankings

Alisa Pasha

Manchester’s sustainability impact is ‘truly exceptional’

Netflix’s Unhinged turns your phone into a horror game controller: Here’s how to play

Harriet Edwards

Sadie Sink and Zoë Kravitz star in the interactive game dropping on June 30th

Glasgow uni plans to cut graduate teaching assistant budget by 62 per cent in social sciences

Scarlet Morrison

A document seen by The Glasgow Tab revealed GTA funding would drop from £536k to £200k, due to a predicted fall in student numbers

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by endowment income – Oxford at £154m, Cardiff at just £1.4m

Esther Knowles

Oxford receives over 100 times more in donations and endowment income than Cardiff – and endowments make up more than five per cent of Oxford’s total income, compared to just 0.2 per cent at Cardiff