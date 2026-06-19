Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by graduate employment in QS rankings – Queen’s Belfast last

Queen’s University Belfast scores just 20 for graduate employment outcomes – while Oxford, Cambridge and LSE all achieve a perfect 100, according to the QS 2027 rankings

3 hours ago

Oxford, Cambridge and the London School of Economics have all achieved a perfect score for graduate employment outcomes in the QS 2027 rankings – while Queen’s University Belfast scored the lowest of any Russell Group university.

Employment Outcomes measures the proportion of graduates in employment within months of leaving university. It’s distinct from Employer Reputation, which tracks which universities employers most value when hiring.

The data is drawn from QS’s own database of graduates, as well institutional and third party survey data where the response rate is over 20 per cent. The former source data measures alumni impact, while the latter goes towards the graduate employment index, defined as the percentage of graduates who go into paid work 15 months after finishing their degree.

The gap between the highest and lowest scoring Russell Group universities is 80 points, highlighting significant variation in how well different institutions prepare students for the job market.

Here are all 24 Russell Group universities ranked by QS 2027 employment outcomes score, from highest to lowest.

University of Oxford – 100 University of Cambridge – 100 London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) – 100 Imperial College London – 96.4 University of Manchester – 86.7 University College London (UCL) – 85.6 University of Warwick – 72.8 King’s College London – 72.5 University of Edinburgh – 63.1 University of Leeds – 57.6 University of Bristol – 57.6 University of Southampton – 54.8 Durham University – 52.7 University of Birmingham – 49 University of Nottingham – 49 University of Sheffield – 44 University of Liverpool – 42.5 University of York – 41.4 University of Glasgow – 39.8 University of Exeter – 38.6 Queen Mary University of London – 37.1 Newcastle University – 36.2 Cardiff University – 31.5 Queen’s University Belfast – 20

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Unsplash