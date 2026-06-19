Ranked: All 24 Russell Group universities in QS world rankings 2027 – Southampton fell 24 spots

Queen’s Belfast rose 25 places to rank 174th globally – while Southampton fell 24 to 111th, the biggest drop of any Russell Group university this year

2 hours ago

Imperial College London has retained its position as the second best university in the world in the QS 2027 rankings, while Southampton recorded the biggest fall of any Russell Group university, dropping 24 places to 111th globally.

The other top performers were Oxford ranking fourth, Cambridge sixth and UCL eighth.

Queen’s University Belfast had the biggest rise of any Russell Group university, climbing 25 places to 174th globally.

The QS World Rankings are published annually and collect data from 16.4 million academic papers, while gathering insights from over 151,000 academics and 100,000 employers.

The scoring takes into account academic and employer reputation, citations per faculty, faculty to student ratio, international student ratio and international faculty ratio.

Ranked from highest to lowest, here is where every Russell Group university placed in the QS World Rankings 2027, and how their position changed from last year.

Imperial College London – rank two, same as last year University of Oxford – rank four, same as last year University of Cambridge – rank six, same as last year University College London (UCL) – rank eight, risen one University of Edinburgh – rank 35, fallen one King’s College London – rank 37, fallen six University of Manchester – rank 40, fallen five University of Bristol – rank 57, fallen six London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) – rank 63, fallen seven University of Warwick – rank 68, risen six University of Birmingham – rank 68, risen eight University of Leeds – rank 77, risen nine University of Glasgow – rank 80, fallen one University of Sheffield – rank 82, risen ten Durham University – rank 85, risen nine University of Nottingham – rank 97, same as last year Queen Mary University of London – rank 103, risen seven University of Southampton – rank 111, fallen 24 University of Exeter – rank 136, risen 19 University of Liverpool – rank 139, risen eight Newcastle University – rank 149, fallen 12 University of York – rank 158, risen 11 Queen’s University Belfast – rank 174, risen 25 Cardiff University – rank 179, risen two

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Geograph Britain and Ireland under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0