Ranked: 18 Scottish unis by Scottish student proportion – St Andrews lowest at 28.2 per cent

The University of St Andrews has the lowest proportion of Scottish students of any university in Scotland, with just 28.2 per cent of its student population coming from Scotland, according to HESA data.

The University of Edinburgh follows closely at 30.4 per cent, meaning Scotland’s two most internationally renowned universities have the smallest proportion of Scottish students of any institution in the country.

Both universities have long-standing reputations for attracting students from England and overseas. St Andrews in particular has drawn heavily from the United States; Americans made up 16 per cent of its undergraduates as of 2019. Meanwhile, Edinburgh is one of the most internationally recognised universities in the world.

At the other end of the scale, SRUC had the highest proportion at 92.9 per cent, with the University of the Highlands and Islands also recording more than nine in ten students from Scotland at 91 per cent.