Ranked: 18 Scottish unis by Scottish student proportion – St Andrews lowest at 28.2 per cent
Edinburgh follows at 30.4 per cent, meaning Scotland’s two most internationally renowned universities have the smallest proportion of Scottish students of any institution in the country
The University of Glasgow ranked ninth of 18, with Scottish students accounting for 50.9 per cent of its student body, the closest of any institution to an even split.
Here are all 18 Scottish universities ranked by the proportion of Scottish students, from lowest to highest, according to HESA data.
- University of St Andrews – 28.2 per cent
- University of Edinburgh – 30.4 per cent
- Glasgow School of Art – 44.5 per cent
- University of Glasgow – 50.9 per cent
- Heriot-Watt University – 56.9 per cent
- Royal Conservatoire of Scotland – 60.2 per cent
- University of the West of Scotland – 63.7 per cent
- University of Aberdeen – 64.6 per cent
- Edinburgh Napier University – 67 per cent
- Queen Margaret University Edinburgh – 68.7 per cent
- The University of Dundee – 69.4 per cent
- University of Stirling – 70.6 per cent
- University of Strathclyde – 72.5 per cent
- Glasgow Caledonian University – 74.5 per cent
- Abertay University – 76.9 per cent
- Robert Gordon University – 81.3 per cent
- University of the Highlands and Islands – 91 per cent
- SRUC (Scotland’s Rural College) – 92.9 per cent
Featured image via Richard Law under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0