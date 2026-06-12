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Ranked: 18 Scottish unis by Scottish student proportion – St Andrews lowest at 28.2 per cent

Edinburgh follows at 30.4 per cent, meaning Scotland’s two most internationally renowned universities have the smallest proportion of Scottish students of any institution in the country

Georgia French | News
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The University of St Andrews has the lowest proportion of Scottish students of any university in Scotland, with just 28.2 per cent of its student population coming from Scotland, according to HESA data.

The University of Edinburgh follows closely at 30.4 per cent, meaning Scotland’s two most internationally renowned universities have the smallest proportion of Scottish students of any institution in the country.

Both universities have long-standing reputations for attracting students from England and overseas. St Andrews in particular has drawn heavily from the United States; Americans made up 16 per cent of its undergraduates as of 2019. Meanwhile, Edinburgh is one of the most internationally recognised universities in the world.

At the other end of the scale, SRUC had the highest proportion at 92.9 per cent, with the University of the Highlands and Islands also recording more than nine in ten students from Scotland at 91 per cent.

The University of Glasgow ranked ninth of 18, with Scottish students accounting for 50.9 per cent of its student body, the closest of any institution to an even split.

Here are all 18 Scottish universities ranked by the proportion of Scottish students, from lowest to highest, according to HESA data.

  1. University of St Andrews – 28.2 per cent 
  2. University of Edinburgh – 30.4 per cent
  3. Glasgow School of Art – 44.5 per cent 
  4. University of Glasgow – 50.9 per cent 
  5. Heriot-Watt University – 56.9 per cent 
  6. Royal Conservatoire of Scotland – 60.2 per cent
  7. University of the West of Scotland – 63.7 per cent
  8. University of Aberdeen – 64.6 per cent 
  9. Edinburgh Napier University – 67 per cent 
  10. Queen Margaret University Edinburgh – 68.7 per cent 
  11. The University of Dundee – 69.4 per cent 
  12. University of Stirling – 70.6 per cent
  13. University of Strathclyde – 72.5 per cent 
  14. Glasgow Caledonian University – 74.5 per cent 
  15. Abertay University – 76.9 per cent 
  16. Robert Gordon University – 81.3 per cent 
  17. University of the Highlands and Islands – 91 per cent 
  18. SRUC (Scotland’s Rural College) – 92.9 per cent 

Featured image via Richard Law under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 

More on: University University rankings
Georgia French | News
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