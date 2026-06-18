King’s College London places top 10 in QS World University Rankings 2027

It was named in the top 2.5 per cent of universities in the world

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King’s College London has placed top 10 in the QS World University Rankings for 2027.

The university placed 37th globally and sixth in the UK, being named in the top 2.5 per cent of universities in the world.

The annual rankings look at 1,500 universities worldwide and consider factors such as global opportunities, the quality of teaching, and student experience.

It collects data from 16.4 million academic papers and gathers insights from over 151,000 academics and 100,000 employers.

King’s achieved an overall score of 85.7 per cent, with an academic reputation of 96.3 per cent, global engagement of 98 per cent, and employer reputation of 92.8 per cent.

Citations per faculty and learning experience were lower at 59.9 per cent and 69.6 per cent respectively.

University College London (UCL) placed five spots higher than King’s in the UK rankings, achieving an overall score of 96.3 per cent and in the eighth position worldwide.

However, in the 37th position globally, King’s is still ahead of other renowned Russell Group universities such as the London School of Economics and the University of Manchester.

According to the QS World University Rankings by Subject from March 2026, King’s also comes first for both dentistry and nursing in the UK.

Speaking on the achievement, vice-chancellor and president of King’s College London, Professor Shitij Kapur, said: “Being ranked amongst the top 2.5% of universities worldwide is a significant achievement and reflects the talent, dedication and ambition of our staff, students and alumni. Rankings such as these recognise academic excellence, but what matters most is the impact our community has through education, research and service to society.”

He added: “We are particularly pleased to see our graduates so highly valued by employers, reflecting our commitment to preparing students not only to succeed in their careers, but to make meaningful contributions in whatever path they choose.”

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