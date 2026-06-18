The Tab

Underneath the mask: KCL Spider-Man speaks out in his first ever interview

The mystery that captivated King’s students all year has finally been solved

Sabrina Hau | News
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Everyone knows that Spider-Man’s true identity, which is kept anonymous, has always been the biggest question: Who is truly behind the mask swinging around Strand Campus? Who is this person who has brought such a community together?

Well, the mystery has now finally been solved. Although his name may not be Peter Parker, his ambitions do mirror the comic-book hero we all love. 

KCL Spider-Man, or now forever known as Arjun, is a final year KCL electronics engineering student, graduating this summer from the Faculty of Natural, Mathematical and Engineering Sciences.

In an exclusive interview, he sat down with The King’s Tab to talk about his real identity and the future of KCL Spider-Man.

When asked about what he thought when posting his official reveal, Arjun said: “I think the plan was always to reveal it [my identity]. I know a big draw for KCL Spider-Man was the mystery.”

Although he felt it was nerve-wracking, the reveal ultimately brought the King’s community closer once again, celebrating his efforts to bring joy onto campus.

He added: “I was thinking maybe some people would not like the idea of Spider-Man being someone who looks like me, but I think Spider-Man can be anyone.”

Arjun continued to say how he felt that at King’s, the diversity of people is what makes this university incredibly special, which is what made him more comfortable when he eventually revealed his face. 

When asked about the origin story of KCL Spider-Man, he said: “I think anyone who knows me knows that I’m a huge nerd, and throughout university, I discovered cosplay, which is also when I picked up this suit.” 

Throughout the year, Arjun has appeared at several notable events, starting from the Freshers’ Fair, to the performative male contest, and his sightings around The Strand, all while balancing his studies (perhaps sometimes missing a few lectures) to make campus a safer place. 

He explained the impact being Spider-Man has had on him, saying: “This experience has definitely built up my confidence a lot. I’ve made so many friends, and I wanted to become friends with these people as just myself, as Arjun.”

As Arjun will be leaving the university this year, his plans for the future of KCL Spider-Man remain uncertain, but he expressed that: “I really hope that I am not the last KCL Spider-Man, King’s is such a special university and I think Spider-Man captures that perfectly.”

Long Live Spidey!

Watch the full interview on The King’s Tab Instagram and TikTok.

Featured image via @kcl.spiderman on Instagram

Sabrina Hau | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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